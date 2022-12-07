Critical Role cookbook features recipes from throughout Exandria

An official Critical Role cookbook will feature recipes inspired by the world of Exandria.

Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role is an upcoming recipe book that contains recipe ideas adapted from the world of Exandria, the setting of the Critical Role series. Based on the multiple campaigns created for the Dungeons & Dragons 5E actual play series, Exquisite Exandria will enable Critical Role fans to make and eat/drink items inspired by the adventures of Vox Machina, The Mighty Nein and Bells’ Hells, the party featured in the series’ current campaign.

Containing 60 recipes adapted from the world of Exandria, the tabletop RPG-inspired cookbook will provide fans with the ingredient lists and methods for creating food and drink from across the fictional land. From Percival de Rolo’s Revenge Pasta – which is packed with vampire-slaying garlic – to Jester’s Sweet Feast, featuring a platter of cinnamon pastries, and Lord Eshteross’ Maple Cookies, the cookbook will contain recipes that reference specific treats that the characters from Critical Role have enjoyed in the show.

The cookbook was written by Liz Marsham, the author behind The World of Critical Role book, and includes recipes from Jesse Szewczyk, who is the author of Queer cookbook Tasty Pride, Susan Vu and Amanda Lee: who wrote the official cookbook for the show Friends. Quyen Tran and Sam Riegel – one of the members of Critical Role – are responsible for writing the foreword, with the book set to contain a collection of both illustrations and photographs depicting the dishes.

Critical Role is an actual play series that sees dungeon master Matthew Mercer – best known for playing Cole Cassidy in the Overwatch series – taking his players through the world of Exandria. Critical Role features actors Marisha Ray, Sam Riegal, Ashley Johnson, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us Part I and Part II, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II) and Liam O’Brian. The fantasy RPG actual play has three total campaigns to date, with the current campaign focusing on Bells’ Hells.

Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role is set to be published by Random House Worlds on August 8th 2023 at a retail price of $29.99 (£), with a preview for the Lord Eshteross’ Maple Ginger Cookies available to read online.