Tabletop Awards 2022

2022's must-play tabletop games revealed!

Discover all the big winners from this year's Tabletop Awards, from the best board games and RPGs to groundbreaking designers and publishers.

See who won
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Critical Role cookbook features recipes from throughout Exandria

Fancy some street meat or Slayer’s Cake?
Alex Meehan avatar
News by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on
An image of cookies from the Exquisite Exandria cookbook.

An official Critical Role cookbook will feature recipes inspired by the world of Exandria.

Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role is an upcoming recipe book that contains recipe ideas adapted from the world of Exandria, the setting of the Critical Role series. Based on the multiple campaigns created for the Dungeons & Dragons 5E actual play series, Exquisite Exandria will enable Critical Role fans to make and eat/drink items inspired by the adventures of Vox Machina, The Mighty Nein and Bells’ Hells, the party featured in the series’ current campaign.

The first episode of the first campaign of the Critical Role series.

Containing 60 recipes adapted from the world of Exandria, the tabletop RPG-inspired cookbook will provide fans with the ingredient lists and methods for creating food and drink from across the fictional land. From Percival de Rolo’s Revenge Pasta – which is packed with vampire-slaying garlic – to Jester’s Sweet Feast, featuring a platter of cinnamon pastries, and Lord Eshteross’ Maple Cookies, the cookbook will contain recipes that reference specific treats that the characters from Critical Role have enjoyed in the show.

The cookbook was written by Liz Marsham, the author behind The World of Critical Role book, and includes recipes from Jesse Szewczyk, who is the author of Queer cookbook Tasty Pride, Susan Vu and Amanda Lee: who wrote the official cookbook for the show Friends. Quyen Tran and Sam Riegel – one of the members of Critical Role – are responsible for writing the foreword, with the book set to contain a collection of both illustrations and photographs depicting the dishes.

Dicebreaker's own actual play series Storybreakers!

Critical Role is an actual play series that sees dungeon master Matthew Mercer – best known for playing Cole Cassidy in the Overwatch series – taking his players through the world of Exandria. Critical Role features actors Marisha Ray, Sam Riegal, Ashley Johnson, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us Part I and Part II, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II) and Liam O’Brian. The fantasy RPG actual play has three total campaigns to date, with the current campaign focusing on Bells’ Hells.

Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role is set to be published by Random House Worlds on August 8th 2023 at a retail price of $29.99 (£), with a preview for the Lord Eshteross’ Maple Ginger Cookies available to read online.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

Alex’s journey to Dicebreaker began with writing insightful video game coverage for outlets such as Kotaku, Waypoint and PC Gamer. Her unique approach to analysing pop culture and knack for witty storytelling finally secured her a forever home producing news, features and reviews with the Dicebreaker team. She’s also obsessed with playing Vampire: The Masquerade, and won’t stop talking about it.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us
Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch