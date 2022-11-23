Tabletop Awards 2022

Take the Dicebreaker readership survey and let us know what you’re interested in

It'll only take 10 minutes.
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

Hello! We come bearing a question. A few questions, actually, in the form of an annual readership survey - and we’d really appreciate it if you took a moment to fill it out.

If you already know the drill, you can jump straight to the survey.

For those not familiar with what ReedPop is - it’s us! And Eurogamer, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun, Outside Xbox and a bunch of other websites and YouTube channels you’ve probably heard of. ReedPop is the company that owns us all, along with events like PAX, EGX and MCM Comic Con.

This network-wide survey is a way of finding out more about the people that read and watch what we do. The aim is to help us make stuff that you care about by getting a good idea of who you are and what you find interesting. It also helps the teams that handle advertising on Dicebreaker and our other sites make sure it’s relevant to you, which in turn helps pay the bills and lets us do more of everything.

The questions range from general hobbies and interests to other things about you, such as whether you go to events, if you're interested in cosplay, what technology and gaming hardware you own, and so on. There are plenty of questions about video games upfront, with questions about tabletop gaming - which, if you’re here, we’re guessing you’re a fan of - a bit later on.

It only takes about 10 minutes to complete. The entire survey is anonymous and you can skip any questions you don’t feel like answering - so don’t feel you have to tell us anything you don’t want to. Thanks for your time!

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

