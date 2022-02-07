Please tell us what you’d like to see from a Dicebreaker subscription!

Hello! I have a favour to ask: please could you spare 10 minutes to tell us what you’d like to see from a Dicebreaker subscription offering?

Our parent company ReedPop has put together a short survey about what a Dicebreaker website subscription could include, from exclusive content from the team - such as articles and videos - through to discounts at local game stores and board game cafés, and even free game promos and tickets to events such as PAX Unplugged.

We really appreciate everyone who already supports us - whether it’s through a Dicebreaker+ membership or simply by enjoying and sharing what we do - and we’re looking into additional ways to give back to those who toss some of their hard-earned coin our way.

In short, we want to make sure we get things right and offer something that makes you feel like your money is well-spent. We have a lot of exciting ideas about what a Dicebreaker subscription could include, but we want to make sure that lines up with what you want from a paid subscription, too.

So, that’s it! If you could spare the time, we’d really appreciate it. Again: you can find the Dicebreaker subscription survey here. All answers are completely anonymous and confidential, and the survey shouldn’t take longer than 10 minutes to complete. Thank you!