Say hi to Maddie, Dicebreaker’s new video producer!

We’re delighted and excited to introduce you to Madeline Cullen, the newest member of Dicebreaker’s video team. Welcome, Maddie!

Maddie is a keen tabletop gamer with reams of experience in Dungeons & Dragons (you may recognise her from the official How to Play D&D video!), board games and miniatures games such as Warhammer 40,000 - where she has a fast-growing collection that spans the grimdark universe, including a love of the Adepta Sororitas. In fact, her passion for Frostgrave during her interview has already convinced Wheels to pick up a set for the skirmish miniatures game, so expect to see many more tiny wizards on the channel in the near future.

Maddie joins Wheels and Liv on the video team, as well as Alex Meehan and me as part of the wider Dicebreaker line-up, and will soon become a familiar third face on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Like the rest of the team, you can expect to see her playing some of the latest games, running through her recommendations for what you should play, teaching you how to play those same games and much, much more.

World state permitting, you can also expect to see Maddie join the rest of the team on stage at events including PAX Unplugged, EGX and MCM Comic Con, as well as appearing in our coverage of shows such as Essen Spiel.

As well as being an enthusiastic gamer and talented video producer, Maddie is just a joy to be around and immediately clicked with the team’s chaotic nonsense - we can’t wait to show you what we all do together.

You can expect to see much more of Maddie soon with a full introduction video over on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel in the commings days. She’ll also join the team for this week’s live stream on Thursday at 2pm GMT and this week’s returning Dicebreaker Podcast live on Friday at 2pm GMT.

Until then, please offer a warm hello and welcome Maddie to team Dicebreaker in the comments!