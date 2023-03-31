If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Our D&D actual play series Storybreakers is now a podcast!

Catch up with the first season in audio form, or experience it for the first time.

Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Additional contributions by
Published on
The four Storybreakers characters stand below the Storybreakers logo

If you haven’t watched our new Dungeons & Dragons series Storybreakers, good news! You can now catch up in audio form with the new Storybreakers podcast.

Storybreakers is our ongoing D&D 5E actual play, following a party of intrepid journalists as they investigate mysterious happenings in the fantasy town of Ragrump. Between an experienced photographer, a veteran reporter and two new interns, they begin to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy that runs deep beneath the town’s welcoming surface. (Find out more about the world and characters here!)

With comedy, drama, mystery and heroics all in healthy supply, think of it as a mix of Critical Role, Hot Fuzz and Spotlight!

The trailer for Storybreakers, Dicebreaker's new D&D series

We recently wrapped our first season of Storybreakers over on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel, spanning 14 roughly hour-long episodes - so no need to sit down for half a day to watch the latest episode.

While we plan the show’s second season, due to premiere soon, we’re excited to say you can now experience it again - or for the first time! - in podcast form.

Head over to Spotify, iTunes or add the RSS feed to the platform of your choice to listen to the first four episodes now, with the rest of the first season due to drop in similarly digestible chunks over the coming weeks. (Android fans, the podcast will also be available on Google Podcasts shortly.)

We absolutely love recording Storybreakers and sharing this world, its characters and stories with you, but don’t just take our word for it! Here’s what some of you had to say about the first season:

“This has been an amazing ride and I hope you are all incredibly proud of what you've done here. Storybreakers has been one of the funniest and moving actual plays I've seen and I can't wait for more, whenever that may be!”

“Narratively the strongest new D&D show in a good while, impeccable showing by everyone, bravo!”

“So tense and emotional, fantastic roleplaying.”

“This was just such a good season. You all did such a great job at using the D&D 5E system for character-driven roleplay, since D&D is so combat-driven.”

“Thank you all so much for this amazing series. You've made my Fridays so much better with your presence.”

Find the Storybreakers podcast on Spotify and iTunes now, with the RSS feed here.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch