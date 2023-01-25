Marvel Villainous adds Doctor Octopus, Titania and Kang the Conqueror to board game baddie lineup

Polish up those nefarious monologues to prepare for another standalone expansion (I reject expandalone) to the Marvel Villainous series as the upcoming board game Twisted Ambitions will invite Doctor Octopus, Titania and Kang the Conqueror to the table.

Marvel Villainous is an MCU-specific version of the popular Disney Villainous competitive board game (three million units sold as of last year) where players take on the role of comic book antagonists thwarting their arch-rivals and scheming towards the first evil-doer to see their master plan come to fruition. This latest title’s focus makes sense - Titania recently featured in the She-Hulk TV series and Kang the Conqueror will play a major role in the upcoming film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Otto Octavius is just a timeless villain - no further commentary needed.

How that pans out during play is specific to the chosen villain, each of which has their own win conditions within Villainous’ basic rule set. Players will traverse amongst locations tied to their chosen baddie, enacting schemes and playing cards from their hand that provide them with advantages as well as lobbing wrenches into their competitors’ machinations.

The Dicebreaker team practice their evil laughs while playing Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice.

Twisted Ambitions’ trio of troublemakers are no exception, delivering three new ways to win the day. Doctor Octopus, a scientist from the Spider-Man universe hoisted by his own technological petard, wins by completing five separate schemes. These can range from a simple amassing and spending of power to winning a pivotal showdown against Spidey in the streets of New York.

Titania’s goals are a bit more straightforward. The muscular meanie aims to gain enough strength to become Empowered, which will allow her to challenge She-Hulk to a contest of muscle and walk away the victor. Kang the Conqueror, fittingly, has the most complex objectives. The intergalactic warlord fills opponents’ decks with robotic Variants of Kang, which will conquer locations on their board when played and move Kang one step closer to victory.

As with past titles, Twisted Ambitions’ roster can be paired with any of the other Marvel Villainous board games, and the back catalogue is deep enough at this point to provide a fair breadth of possible combinations. Twisted Ambitions will be available to pre-order through Target locations and Amazon beginning February 3rd. Publisher Ravensburger did not provide a broader retail date