We are Venom in the latest expansion for Marvel Villainous board game

Become one with the alien symbiote in the latest expansion for Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power, We Are Venom.

Featuring the Spider-Man villain as a playable character, We Are Venom sees players merging with the bloodthirsty symbiote to wreak havoc on the human world. First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man comic book series, Venom is an extraterrestrial symbiote with the ability to merge with another being, granting them superhuman powers but taking over control of their body as a result.

Venom’s most well-known host is the journalist Eddie Brock, who has appeared in both Spider-Man 3 (2007) and in the standalone series Venom (2018) and Venom: Let there be Carnage (2021). When attached to Eddie Brock, Venom is able to imbue Brock with super-strength as well as the ability to elongate its body and expand in size, alongside being able telepathically communicate with its host.

In We Are Venom, players take control of the symbiote in its quest to successfully merge with Spider-Man, overpowering the hero and using his body for the symbiote’s own means. In order to overwhelm Spider-Man, players need to find the character and attach a number of symbiote tokens that is greater than his strength level.

Using various allies to Venom – including other alien symbiotes such as Riot, Agony, Lasher, Scream and Phage – players will be able to gradually wear down Spider-Man's strength and take over. However, players will have to contend with the webslinger’s team of allies, such as Black Cat, Scarlet Spider and Silver Sable, to successfully complete their goal.

Players will need to combine We Are Venom with either the core release of Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power or the marvel board game’s other expansion, Mischief & Malice.

Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power is a board game for two to four players that has players taking control of one of several baddies from across Marvel comic book history. The family board game sees players becoming the likes of Thanos, Hela, Killmonger, Taskmaster or Ultron as they attempt to fulfill their unique goals before their fellow villains.

Meehan, Matt and Liv play Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice

As an asymmetric board game, Marvel Villainous has players working towards separate win conditions with their own player boards, character decks and fate decks. On a player’s turn, they can perform a number of actions depending upon which space their token is situated on their player board. Actions can include drawing cards, discarding cards, playing cards, fighting enemies and giving another player a fate card. Fate cards can result in positive or negative things happening, with certain fate cards being specific to certain characters.

Marvel Villainous and We Are Venom are published by Ravensburger, the company responsible for releasing Disney Villainous, as well as the horror board game Horrified.

We Are Venom is set to be released via Amazon in October 2022, with a wider release coming in November.