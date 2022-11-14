Get Ticket to Ride, Mysterium and Splendor digital editions for £5 in Humble Bundle

A selection of video game versions of board games such as Ticket to Ride, Mysterium and Splendor have been included in a Humble Bundle.

Themed around digital board games published by Twin Sails Interactive – which used to be Asmodee Digital until fairly recently – a new Humble Bundle features a selection of video game versions of board games, with each tier of the bundle offering a greater selection of titles.

The first tier – which requires customers to pay at least £5.61 ($6.61) - features a collection of six digital board games. Blood Rage: Digital Edition – a video game adaptation of the first entry in the unofficial Mythos Trilogy - has players becoming rival Viking clans fighting and acquiring land on behalf of their respective Norse gods, whilst the digital edition of Ticket to Ride sees players attempting to build railroad networks and establish a train empire.

Meehan, Lolies and Matt play the digital version of Ticket to Ride.

Also included in this first tier is the digital version of Mysterium, a horror board game in which one player becomes a specter who must try to communicate the identity of their killer through a series of illustrated abstract cards. The final three titles featured in tier one of the Twin Sails Interactive Humble Bundle are video game versions of Splendor – a board game about trading gems – Smallworld, which has players commanding their own fantasy species across a board, and Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: the latest version of the digital board game about creating a French medieval countryside.

The next tier up, which requires customers to pay at least £10.63 ($12.53), includes all of the above as well as a selection of downloadable content for the previously mentioned games. Downloadable content is optional content that can add new gameplay elements to a title. The downloadable content featured in this second tier contains digital versions of various spin-off entries in the Ticket to Ride series: such as Ticket to Ride: India and Ticket to Ride: United Kingdom. Also included are expansions for Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics, Mysterium Digital, Splendor and Small World.

Wheels, Lolies and Johnny play A Game of Thrones: The Board Game - Digital Edition.

Featured in the third tier, which costs at least £13.29 ($15.67), is everything already mentioned on top of A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition, which is the video game adaptation of the board game that takes inspiration from the books written by George R R Martin. An adaptation of the fantasy board game, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition has players taking control of one of the main houses of Westeros as they attempt to win the Iron Throne. As well as the main game, the third tier comes with a selection of downloadable content for A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition, several of which focus on different books within the Song of Ice and Fire series.

The Twin Sails Interactive Humble Bundle will be live until November 26th, with part of the proceeds to the bundle going to a charity of the customer’s choice.