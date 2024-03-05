Dune RPG bundle lets you continue your Adventures in the Imperium for under £15 after you watch Part Two

If you’re fresh off of watching Dune: Part 2 and your brain is awash with imagery from Frank Herbert’s science fiction world of interstellar politics, floating Skarsgårds and prophecised twink boys snorting red sand, Humble Bundle’s latest deal will give you enough spice to blast directly to Arrakis via Dune’s official tabletop RPG.

The Humble RPG Book Bundle for Dune: Adventures in the Imperium offers three different tiers of tabletop goodies at various prices for those wishing to tell their own tales while also helping to provide clean and safe drinking water to people around the world. Like previous Humble Bundles, publisher Modiphius has agreed to donate a portion of all sales during the deal to a very appropriate non-profit organisation, Charity: Water.

Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, which was released in 2021, is a faithful translation of director Denis Villeneuve’s vision for the sci-fi classic - a series of novels that were often described as unadaptable to film. Both Villeneuve and Modiphius have managed to clinch a win with Duneheads, as both the current two-part cinema franchise and the tabletop RPG have been certain successes. Rich, weighty and complex, Dune: Adventures fully understands and accepts the density of its subject matter.

If our review of Dune: Adventures in the Imperium intimidates you, it’s probably worth purchasing the cheapest bundle option for a pittance at $1. This includes the quickstart guide for the RPG, Dune: Wormsign, which sends six pregenerated agents through a short official adventure that will introduce Arrakis, the indigenous Fremen, that all-important resource and a bunch of other movers and shakers. Also included are some character sheets and the deluxe digital edition of the Agents of Dune Starter Set, which is a bit more involved and lore-heavy than Wormsign and should act as a nice bridge between the latter’s guided introduction and the full RPG.

Speaking of the whole enchilada, spending $10 will grant you access to digital versions of standard edition of Dune: Adventure’s core rulebook, along with a gamemasters toolkit (screen and 32 pages of tables, aids and other resources), and the core rulebook’s own starter adventure - Desertfall. For those who jumped in via the alternative story that Agents of Dune weaved, Masters of Dune is the next step. At 166 pages, this full adventure will shunt those characters directly into another conflict boiling beyond Arrakis and into the vast reaches of the Imperium.

The most expensive bundle option will run you $18 and adds a ornithopter-sized haul of adventures and supplements to the bargain. Six of those are standalone adventures that only need the core rulebook and some dice to be enjoyed: Shaitan’s Bargain, Fatal Journey, Coriolis Storm, Desert Flower, Kernels of Doubt and Time Becomes a Narrow Door. Though some may require higher-level characters, there’s an interesting mix of roleplay approaches, such as espionage, exploration, political intrigue and tactical warfare.

Those agents wanting less sand in their sessions can crack open The Great Game: Houses of the Landsraad, which explore the power struggles happening beyond Arrakis and Paul’s plight. On the other side of that coin is Sand and Dust, a narrow and deep dive into the culture, biology, legends and mysteries hidden beneath Arrakis’ endless sands. Power And Pawns: The Emperor's Court reframes the Dune RPG as a game of generals and leaders controlling legions of soldiers, ship fleets and resources on an intergalactic scale of warfare. If you want to lead House Harkonnen, Atreides, Corrino and plenty more, this is the book for you.

The Humble Book Bundle for Dune: Adventures in the Imperium will run through March 20th, and customers can augment how much of their money goes to Modiphius, Charity: Water and Humble’s own cut. If you want more information about the charity, including its mission, CEO and board of directors, check out its website here. All of the books come as digital files that are formatted to work on most PCs, mobile devices and epub readers. And if RPGs don’t Idaho your Duncans, check out our list of other tabletop games to play after watching Dune: Part Two, including deckbuilding, board games and card games.