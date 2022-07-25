Elden Ring is getting a tabletop RPG next year

Elden Ring, the open-world video game from the creators of Dark Souls, is being turned into a tabletop RPG next year.

The Elden Ring tabletop RPG was announced by Kadokawa, the Japanese publisher behind an official Dark Souls RPG released in 2017. (Thanks, Famitsu.)

The upcoming RPG will include details on magic spells, sorceries, items and enemies found in The Lands Between, as well as general rules for adventuring through the expansive world. It is unclear whether the RPG will use an existing gameplay system or an original ruleset.

Designer-producer Hironori Kato and production studio Group SNE will head up development of the Elden Ring RPG, having previously created the Dark Souls tabletop RPG.

The Dark Souls RPG was only ever released in Japan, and used an original gameplay system designed primarily for a single player and GM. A separate English-language Dark Souls RPG built on the Dungeons & Dragons 5E system was released by Steamforged Games earlier this year.

Elden Ring is the latest entry in developer From Software’s Soulsborne series, which also includes the Dark Souls trilogy, Lovecraftian slashfest Bloodborne and punishing ninja adventure Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Following its release in February, Elden Ring earned widespread acclaim for its translation of the series’ tight combat and enigmatic storytelling to a vast open world. According to research company NPD Group, Elden Ring is the best-selling video game of 2022 so far.

The Elden Ring tabletop RPG is planned for release in Japan early next spring. An English-language release is yet to be announced.

While tabletop roleplaying icon Dungeons & Dragons is successful in Japan, its popularity trails Japanese tabletop RPGs such as Sword World and classic horror RPG Call of Cthulhu, which has reportedly sold more Japanese-language copies than all other languages combined.