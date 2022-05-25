PAX Unplugged 2022 dates announced for December

This year’s PAX Unplugged has been dated for December.

The tabletop convention - which is organised by Dicebreaker owner ReedPop - will return to Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday December 2nd to Sunday December 4th.

The annual tabletop convention returned in person last year following its cancellation in 2021 due to COVID-19, the first time the board game event hadn’t taken place since its debut in 2017.

Dicebreaker take on Shut Up & Sit Down in Cube Quest at PAX Unplugged 2019

Ahead of PAX Unplugged 2022, video game convention PAX West will take place in Seattle from Friday September 2nd to Monday September 5th. The event includes a dedicated tabletop area alongside playable video games, panels and other events.

Badges for PAX Unplugged will go on sale over the summer, with PAX West passes on sale from June 16th. Further details of exhibitors and games at both shows will be announced over the coming weeks and months, the organisers said.

While COVID-19 guidelines for PAX Unplugged 2022 are yet to be confirmed, PAX West confirmed that visitors will be required to provide proof of vaccination for entry and mandatory mask wearing will be enforced throughout the show. Last year’s PAX Unplugged similarly required vaccination and face masks as part of its health and safety guidelines.