Announcing the finalists for the Tabletop Awards 2022!

The votes are in and this year’s Tabletop Awards finalists have been decided!

Our inaugural awards event celebrating the best that tabletop gaming has to offer received dozens of nominations across our seven awards categories. From indie gems deserving of a bigger spotlight to brilliant blockbusters at the top of their game, the level of quality was incredibly high across the board. A huge thanks to everyone who nominated themselves and others - it has been fantastic to see the talent, innovation and ambition on show.

Those nominations have been whittled down to a shortlist of finalists by our panel of expert judges. The Tabletop Awards jury includes 20 journalists, content creators, designers, artists, publishers and other prominent members of the tabletop gaming industry, spanning board games, roleplaying games, card games and more. The full list of judges will be published on the Tabletop Awards website and here on Dicebreaker soon.

Below you’ll find the shortlist for each Tabletop Awards category, representing the final frontrunners for each award. These finalists will be voted on by our judges to determine an overall winner.

Public voting for the People’s Choice award will remain open until November 29th - head over to the Tabletop Awards website to have your say on the best tabletop game of 2022!

The ultimate winners of the Tabletop Awards will be revealed on-stage at 12.30pm next Friday, December 2nd during this year’s PAX Unplugged convention in Philadelphia.

Tabletop Awards 2022 finalists

(Names are arranged in alphabetical order.)

Best Board Game

Crescent Moon

Flamecraft

Three Sisters

Undaunted: Stalingrad

Best Roleplaying Game

Avatar Legends

Coyote & Crow

Ironsworn: Starforged

The One Ring: Second Edition

Best Ongoing Card Game

Flesh & Blood: Everfest

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Revised Core Set

Magic: The Gathering - Dominaria United

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance

Designer of the Year

Banana Chan

Cezar Capacle

Colin Le Seur

James Kniffen

Jeeyon Shim

Jonny Pac

Lynne Hardy

Paul Dennen

Will Jobst

Publisher of the Year

Free League Publishing

Games Omnivorous

Lucky Duck Games

Plus One Exp

Rising Star: Designer

Connor Alexander

Duke Harrist

Gwendolyn Clark

Kavita Poduri

Lottie and Jack Hazell

Mabel Harper

Mario Ortegon

N.L. Morrison

Seb Pines

Viditya Voleti

Rising Star: Publisher