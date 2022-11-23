Tabletop Awards 2022

Announcing the finalists for the Tabletop Awards 2022!

The best board games, RPGs, designers and publishers of the year, all in one handy list.
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

The votes are in and this year’s Tabletop Awards finalists have been decided!

Our inaugural awards event celebrating the best that tabletop gaming has to offer received dozens of nominations across our seven awards categories. From indie gems deserving of a bigger spotlight to brilliant blockbusters at the top of their game, the level of quality was incredibly high across the board. A huge thanks to everyone who nominated themselves and others - it has been fantastic to see the talent, innovation and ambition on show.

Those nominations have been whittled down to a shortlist of finalists by our panel of expert judges. The Tabletop Awards jury includes 20 journalists, content creators, designers, artists, publishers and other prominent members of the tabletop gaming industry, spanning board games, roleplaying games, card games and more. The full list of judges will be published on the Tabletop Awards website and here on Dicebreaker soon.

Below you’ll find the shortlist for each Tabletop Awards category, representing the final frontrunners for each award. These finalists will be voted on by our judges to determine an overall winner.

Public voting for the People’s Choice award will remain open until November 29th - head over to the Tabletop Awards website to have your say on the best tabletop game of 2022!

The ultimate winners of the Tabletop Awards will be revealed on-stage at 12.30pm next Friday, December 2nd during this year’s PAX Unplugged convention in Philadelphia.

Tabletop Awards 2022 finalists

(Names are arranged in alphabetical order.)

Best Board Game

  • Crescent Moon
  • Flamecraft
  • Three Sisters
  • Undaunted: Stalingrad

Best Roleplaying Game

  • Avatar Legends
  • Coyote & Crow
  • Ironsworn: Starforged
  • The One Ring: Second Edition

Best Ongoing Card Game

  • Flesh & Blood: Everfest
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Revised Core Set
  • Magic: The Gathering - Dominaria United
  • Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance

Designer of the Year

  • Banana Chan
  • Cezar Capacle
  • Colin Le Seur
  • James Kniffen
  • Jeeyon Shim
  • Jonny Pac
  • Lynne Hardy
  • Paul Dennen
  • Will Jobst

Publisher of the Year

  • Free League Publishing
  • Games Omnivorous
  • Lucky Duck Games
  • Plus One Exp

Rising Star: Designer

  • Connor Alexander
  • Duke Harrist
  • Gwendolyn Clark
  • Kavita Poduri
  • Lottie and Jack Hazell
  • Mabel Harper
  • Mario Ortegon
  • N.L. Morrison
  • Seb Pines
  • Viditya Voleti

Rising Star: Publisher

  • Adder Stone Games
  • Birdwood Games
  • Chapbook Co-op
  • Coyote & Crow LLC
  • Dinoberry Press
  • Possible Worlds Games

Tagged With

