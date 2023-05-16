Get premium dice, game manufacturing toolkits and entry to MCM Comic Con for free at next week’s Tabletop Creators Summit

Dicebreaker’s first free event for members of the tabletop industry is just over a week away. As well as gaining advice on bringing their games to market and having the chance to network with fellow members of the industry, attendees will also walk away from the first Tabletop Creators Summit with some free goodies!

The Tabletop Creators Summit will take place on Friday May 26th in London’s ExCeL during MCM Comic Con. (Find out more in our original announcement story here.) The event will be completely free to attend for tabletop creators of any size or experience, from designers, publishers and other tabletop professionals to students and media.

All registered attendees will receive a free Friday Priority pass (worth £30) for MCM Comic Con London, allowing them to enter the ExCeL venue from 10am to attend the Tabletop Creators Summit without paying a penny.

On the day, every attendee will have the chance to pick up a free premium die, courtesy of the event’s Headline Sponsor, premium gaming accessories maker Misty Mountain Gaming.

Attendees will also have the chance to grab two toolkits provided thanks to the support of Panda Game Manufacturing. Worth a combined $16, the 2021 Paper Toolkit (A Compendium of Print and Paper) and the 2022 Wood Toolkit (A Wooden Treasury) include components such as cubes, meeples, tokens and other pieces. The pieces are suitable for use in prototyping designs, or to help understand the possibilities of different manufacturing techniques.

Panda Game Manufacturing’s advice on designing tabletop games with manufacturing in mind will join a line-up of industry experts providing free industry talks during the morning. The series of panels will also include tips on running a successful crowdfunding campaign from the team at BackerKit, along with more names and topics due to be announced soon.

The morning of talks will be followed by a break for lunch, before a networking event in the afternoon, giving designers, publishers and other members of the industry the chance to share ideas, exchange details and explore business opportunities together in brief meetings.

You can sign up to attend the Tabletop Creators Summit here, or by using the form below. Publishers can use the same form to apply for a free networking table during the afternoon networking event. (Eligible publishers will receive a weekend pass for MCM Comic Con London.)

For more details on the Tabletop Creators Summit, questions about attending and sponsorship opportunities, please email contact@dicebreaker.com.

