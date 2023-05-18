Get expert crowdfunding, game design, manufacturing and marketing advice from industry pros at next week’s Tabletop Creators Summit

The Tabletop Creators Summit 2023, Dicebreaker’s first event for members of the tabletop industry, is just over a week away - and we’re excited to reveal the expert speakers talking at the free London event!

The Tabletop Creators Summit is a free one-day event taking place on Friday May 26th in London’s ExCeL during MCM Comic Con. All attendees will receive a free Friday Priority badge for MCM in order to attend the summit, along with a free premium die provided by our Headline Sponsor Misty Mountain Gaming.

You can sign up to attend as a designer - and to host a free networking table as a publisher - here or using the form below.

The morning will include a series of talks from industry experts on topics including crowdfunding, game design, manufacturing, marketing and PR, giving tabletop creators of every size and experience level insight into making their next game a success.

Our first talk at 10.30am will see BackerKit’s Martyn Poole giving essential advice on how to make your crowdfunding campaign a success. Drawing on years of crowdfunding experience at major crowdfunding platforms BackerKit and Gamefound, Poole will provide expert tips on ensuring your next project smashes its target.

At 11.30pm, Panda Game Manufacturing’s Tyler Lipchen will discuss how tabletop creators can design their game with manufacturing in mind. Panda is the veteran manufacturer behind massive success stories such as Pandemic, Wingspan, Scythe, Gloomhaven and more. Lipchen will dive into how creators can design to optimise player UX/UI, as well as providing insight into manufacturing processes/costs.

Tabletop Creators Summit attendees will also be able to pick up two of Panda’s recent toolkits - including components that demonstrate various manufacturing treatments, as well as being suitable for use in prototyping - at the entrance of the event for free.

From 12.30pm, Osprey Games’ Head of Marketing Emily Neat will share her wealth of experience handling marketing and PR for the prolific publisher of board games such as Undaunted and Wildlands, RPGs including Those Dark Places and Jackals, and miniatures wargames such as Frostgrave and Stargrave. Neat’s talk Get Your Game Noticed will provide valuable advice for tabletop creators on using marketing and PR to break through the crowd of competing releases and reach the largest, most engaged audience possible.

These talks will be followed by a break for lunch, before attendees return in the afternoon to network with publishers and other industry partners. Publishers due to attend the Tabletop Creators Summit include Rebellion Unplugged (Sniper Elite: The Board Game, Judge Dredd), Naylor Games Ltd (Magnate: The First City, Snowdonia: Grand Tour) and SoulMuppet Publishing (Orbital Blues, Best Left Buried), among others.

Find the full Tabletop Creators Summit 2023 schedule below, and sign up to attend using the form below that.

Tabletop Creators Summit 2023 schedule