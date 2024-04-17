Turn your game into a hit with advice from makers of the Warhammer and Fallout RPGs, games lawyers, distributors and more at the Tabletop Creators Summit next month

Dicebreaker’s Tabletop Creators Summit returns to London at the end of next month, bringing back the free one-day conference and networking event, presented by our headline sponsor Misty Mountain Gaming, essential for designers, publishers, creators and anyone else working in the tabletop gaming industry.

The second Tabletop Creators Summit will be held on Friday May 24th in London’s ExCeL during MCM Comic Con. All registered attendees (you can sign up here!) will receive a complimentary day pass to MCM, ensuring the entire event remains free to attend.

Our morning of talks will kick off at 10.30am in the ExCeL’s Platinum Suite, with a short welcome talk before launching into a stellar line-up of expert speakers and discussions covering the entire tabletop industry, with a particular focus on roleplaying games.

We're thrilled to announce that this year’s Tabletop Creators Summit London event will include talks from:

Samantha Webb , RPG designer and head of product at prominent publisher Modiphius (Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, Fallout RPG, Achtung! Cthulhu)

, RPG designer and head of product at prominent publisher Modiphius (Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, Fallout RPG, Achtung! Cthulhu) Anna Poulter-Jones , a games lawyer specialising in tabletop at leading legal firm Sheridans

, a games lawyer specialising in tabletop at leading legal firm Sheridans Roger Martin , hobby and independent channel director for the UK’s largest distributor Asmodee UK

, hobby and independent channel director for the UK’s largest distributor Asmodee UK Emmet Byrne, designer (Warhammer: Age of Sigmar - Soulbound, Broken Weave) and creative director at major Irish RPG publisher Cubicle 7 (Doctor Who RPG, Warhammer Fantasy 4E, Warhammer 40,000: Wrath & Glory)

What a line-up! On top of that already top-notch offering, we will also have one more speaker who will be announced soon.

Between the talks you’ll be able to grab free tea and coffee, before taking a lunch break ahead of our networking event in the afternoon.

As well as giving attendees the chance to meet and network directly - sharing advice, pitching projects and finding opportunities to work together - the afternoon session will play host to a new Unconference format running alongside the networking.

An Unconference, for those unfamiliar, is an informal series of talks self-organised by attendees. Anyone will be able to propose a short talk by adding it to the schedule in the room, with four areas around the room running sessions at the same time.

The talks can be on anything you want to do with the tabletop games industry (they’re not opportunities to pitch or plug) - simply write a short description to encourage others to come along, share their ideas and continue the conversation. (Full details on how to participate will be shared with those who’ve registered for the event, but it’s simple!)

You can sign up to attend Tabletop Creators Summit London 2024 for free using this form.

Interested in supporting the event? Additional sponsorship opportunities for this year’s event are still available; please email contact@dicebreaker.com for more information.

