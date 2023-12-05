Tabletop Creators Summit returns in 2024 with more expert advice and networking for designers, publishers and industry pros

We’re delighted to announce that the Tabletop Creators Summit, Dicebreaker’s free event for designers, publishers and other members of the tabletop industry, will return to London next spring after a successful launch earlier this year.

The Tabletop Creators Summit was held this past May as a free event for designers, publishers and all those involved in making tabletop games, whether first-time creators looking to launch their first game or established companies working on their next crowdfunding campaign.

The day-long event held during MCM Comic Con in London’s ExCeL opened with a series of talks from industry experts from major companies such as BackerKit, Panda Game Manufacturing and Osprey Games on topics including crowdfunding, manufacturing and marketing and PR. In the afternoon, designers and publishers were able to meet, share ideas and discuss future collaboration during an open networking event, before a free drinks reception in the evening.

Our first Tabletop Creators Summit launched with a bang, far exceeding our wildest attendance expectations and being received with universally glowing feedback from attendees there on the day and those around the industry. We were delighted with the reception - and thrilled to be able to bring it back!

Our second Tabletop Creators Summit will build on that strong foundation with an even closer focus on supporting those working in the tabletop RPG scene. Future summits will similarly offer talks, panels and networking opportunities closely tailored to other parts of the tabletop industry in order to give every attendee the most helpful advice possible and allow them to meet those working in the same space.

The second Tabletop Creators Summit will be held on Friday, May 24th during MCM Comic Con London. Save the date! The event will take place in the Platinum Suite of the London ExCeL convention centre.

Further sign-up details will be released in early 2024, along with the first details of our headline speakers and attending companies.

The first Tabletop Creators Summit event was supported by our Headline Sponsor Misty Mountain Gaming. Gifts for attendees - including premium dice sets and manufacturing toolkits - were provided thanks to the support of Misty Mountain Gaming and Panda Game Manufacturing.

For sponsorship and partnership opportunities at the May 2024 Tabletop Creators Summit, please email contact@dicebreaker.com.