A Goofy Movie gets a board game almost 30 years after its release

A Goofy Movie, the 1995 animated film starring the classic Disney character and his son Max, is getting an upcoming board game almost 30 years after its release.

Called A Goofy Movie Game, the board game is based on the cult classic film that focuses on Goofy and Max on a road-trip across the USA. Designed to support two to four players, A Goofy Movie Game follows the antics of Goofy, Max and his friends PJ, Bobby and Roxanne as they attempt to make it to a concert being performed by the music megastar Powerline. Each of the players take on the role of one of the film’s main characters, travelling across the country collecting memories and racing to grab the best seats possible for the Powerline concert.

As Max and his fellow Powerline fans, the players will not be controlling Goofy Goof himself. Instead, the family board game makes Goofy into an obstacle that players will need to avoid if they want to make it to the concert before Powerline arrives. Throughout the game, players will play cards in order to travel to the various locations on the board – each representing a different pit-stop that Max and the crew make on their road-trip – and collect the respective memory. Players then roll a die to see whether Powerline moves closer to LA or if Goofy leads them away on some bizarre detour.

The game ends if Powerline reaches LA before the players do or if someone manages to collect all their memories and makes it to LA in time for the concert.

A Goofy Movie Game was created, and is set to be published, by Funko Games, the studio responsible for other licensed movie board games such as Back to the Future: Back in Time – a co-op board game based on the beloved ‘80s film – Godzilla: Tokyo Clash and The Goonies: Never Say Die.

In A Goofy Movie, Max attempts to impress his school crush Roxanne by claiming that he will be on stage at a concert featuring his favourite musician, Powerline. Despite his son’s protests, Goofy takes him on a fishing trip across the country, with the two falling out over their generational differences but eventually bonding over their mutual familial love for each other. Since its release, the film has garnered a cult following and received a direct-to-video sequel in 2000 called An Extremely Goofy Movie.

A Goofy Movie Game is set to be released in Spring 2022 at a retail price of $24 (£17).