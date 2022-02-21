NFTs, Gloomhaven and Goofy get the Dicebreaker Podcast treatment in our latest episode

Another week, another episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast. Episode 95 is hosted by yours’ truly, as Matt was taking some much needed holiday. I was joined by the ever-delightful video producer Liv Kennedy and our Texan friend, Chase Carter, to chat about the latest in tabletop gaming.

Liv and I discuss our unsuccessful experiences with notoriously difficult board game Last Bastion – which you can watch us play in last week’s stream – as well as Machi Koro 2 and Wingspan, with Chase adding his own memories of the brilliant bird board game into the mix. Chase and Liv also chat Skull and Love Letter, with Chase diving into the recent Kamigawa Neon Dynasty card releases on Magic Arena, the digital version of the trading card game.

Meanwhile, I summarise the many tabletop games I’ve been playing since I was last on the podcast, including Escape!: The Curse of the Temple, Diamant, Deadlands, Fox in the Forest and Yu-Gi-Oh! Speed Duel, as well as my trying adventures with the digital version of Gloomhaven.

Talking of Gloomhaven digital, the video game is covered in the news section of this episode – with its upcoming Jaws of the Lion DLC being recently announced – alongside Chaosium’s recently cancelled attempts to release NFTs based on its Call of Cthulhu RPG series and Kickstarter’s update to its plans to invest in crypto technology.

Finally, we dive into this week’s segment, which sees us discussing some of our favourite movies from our childhoods and how they could be adapted into a board game, in the wake of the announcement that 1995’s The Goofy Movie is getting a tabletop adaptation.

Listen to the latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

The Dicebreaker Podcast is recorded live every Friday at 2pm (GMT) over on our Youtube channel, so join us there if you want to ask questions or simply join in with the ridiculousness.

Games (and other stuff) discussed: