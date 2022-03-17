Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice board game getting retail release

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice, a board game adaptation of the popular video game series, is getting a full retail release after a successful Kickstarter campaign.

After a Kickstarter campaign for the upcoming board game was launched in November 2018 – before eventually crowdfunding CA$1,391,215 ($1,100,000/£833,800) in December 2018 – Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood of Venice is seeing a retail edition that will include all of the gameplay content found in the original Kickstarter version, but with differing components. (Thanks BoardGameGeek.)

Rather than including the over 140 miniatures featured in the Kickstarter edition, which resulted in a minimum pledge of CA$158 ($119/£92) for a copy of the base game, the retail version of the video game board game will contain standees for the majority of the characters and units, besides five detailed figurines for each of the assassins that players control. Alongside the five miniatures and 139 standees, the retail edition of Brotherhood of Venice will include 41 tiles, six secret envelopes and over 400 cards, all of this at a price of $140 (£106) rather than the current asking price of $239 (£181) for the Kickstarter version.

The retail edition is set to be co-published by Triton Noir – the studio behind the original Kickstarter version of Brotherhood of Venice, alongside the co-op board game series V-Sabotage – and Synapses Games, a Canadian publisher that has previously released tabletop titles such as the dexterity game Crazy Tower.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice is a board game for one to four players based on the video game series about a secret organisation that operates throughout history to uncover corruption, and protect the legendary Pieces of Eden. Brotherhood of Venice takes place during the Italian Renaissance period in the city of Venice, with the players becoming members of the circle of assassins set up by the famed Ezio Auditore, the main character of several entries in the Assassin’s Creed video game series.

As assassins, the players will use their unique skills, abilities and equipment in order to establish their order across the city, as well as challenge the members of the secret rival organisation – the Templars. At the start of their turn, each player draws and responds to an event card, players can then choose to do various actions such as attacking an enemy unit – whilst attempting to remain stealthy – venture up a tower to reveal secret items in their area and level up their respective assassins. Throughout the game, the players will be experiencing various memories that will determine what kind of obstacles and events they’ll encounter.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice was co-designed by Thibaud de la Touanne - the creator of V-Sabotage - Fabrice Lamidey and Manuel Rozoy, a co-creator of the co-op board game T.I.M.E Stories.

The retail edition of Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice is set to be released in Q4 2022.