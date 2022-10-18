Cthulhu: Death May Die is getting more horror game content this Halloween

More content for the horror board game Cthulhu: Death May Die is coming this Halloween.

Called Cthulhu: Death May Die – Fear of the Unknown, the third season of content for the horror board game will be crowdfunded via a Kickstarter campaign https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cmon/dmd-fear-of-the-unknown that’s launching later this month. Details about the expansions are yet to be unveiled, with pledge amounts and estimated delivery dates left unconfirmed for now.

Previous seasons for the Cthulhu board game have focused on introducing new story elements to the series such as another cult being included in Season Two. On top of the playable characters and enemies found in the core release for the game, Season Two added a collection of fresh investigators, a new cult and another god for players to stop returning.

Cthulhu: Death May Die - Fear of the Unknown will be hitting Kickstarter on October 26th, 3 pm EST!



You can sign up here to be notified on launch: https://t.co/cTjlZNW7Is pic.twitter.com/wbJI1C5tgc — CMON (@CMONGames) October 17, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As well as the content introduced in Season Two, Cthulhu: Death May Die has also received expansions that add both Yog Sothoth – an Elder One whose control over knowledge makes them a deadly foe – and The Black Goat of the Woods, an Elder One that is capable of summoning Dark Young monsters that make life very difficult for the playable characters trying to stop the ritual taking place.

Cthulhu: Death May Die is a co-op board game for one to five players that has the group working together to fulfill a series of objectives in order to stop the summoning of an Elder One: an immensely powerful being who threatens Earth and all of humanity. Inspired by the Cthulhu mythos, Death May Die features a selection of different Elder Ones for players to challenge, each one presenting their own unique obstacles and abilities.

Wheels lists some of his favourite horror board games out there.

The game takes place over a series of episodes, each one split into two acts – before and after the Elder One is summoned. Depending on whether players are able to complete their assigned objectives before the ritual summoning of the Elder One happens, then the second act will not take place. Each investigator – or playable character – has their own set of abilities that they can improve whenever they are pushed towards a Cthulhu-esque state of insanity.

Cthulhu: Death May Die was co-created Rob Daviau – a co-designer of Pandemic Legacy: Season One - and Eric Lang, the creator behind Blood Rage and Rising Sun. CMON is the studio responsible for publishing the aforementioned Blood Rage and Rising Sun, as well as other horror titles like Zombicide.

The Kickstarter campaign for Cthulhu: Death May Die – Fear of the Unknown is live from October 26th, 3PM EST (8PM BST).