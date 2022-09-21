Cyberpunk Red’s ‘Easy Mode’ lets beginners jump into the RPG’s Dark Future for free

Cyberpunk Red has a new digital quickstart aimed at getting players up to speed with the world of video game Cyberpunk 2077, anime show Edgerunners and the latest edition of classic tabletop RPG Cyberpunk 2020.

Cyberpunk Red’s Easy Mode was originally released as a physical booklet over the summer for Free RPG Day 2022, including a stripped-down introduction to the latest edition’s rules and setting of Night City.

The 48-page starter also includes a set of five pre-made characters - including Cyberpunk staples such as the Rockerboy, Medtech and Solo - and simplified version of Red’s lifepath system for generating character backstories.

Watch on YouTube The Dicebreaker team plays Cyberpunk Red with co-designer Cody Pondsmith

Players can give the characters a run in an included adventure by designer James Hutt, Getting Paid. Two gridded maps from accessories maker Loke are included in the middle of the booklet, which can be used with the ready-made scenario or future sessions.

Cyberpunk Red’s boxed starter set was released by publisher R. Talsorian Games in 2019, ahead of the RPG’s core rulebook in late 2020.

"If you are willing to invest a bit of time into absorbing everything in the rulebook, you’ll find an awful lot of charm in Cyberpunk Red’s feet-first approach to gameplay," Rich wrote in our review of Cyberpunk Red's full release.

The latest edition of the long-running sci-fi game created by Mike Pondsmith, Red takes place after previous editions of the tabletop RPG but several decades before video game Cyberpunk 2077, which was also released in 2020 and inspired recent Netflix anime Edgerunners.

A PDF version of Cyberpunk Red’s Easy Mode booklet can be downloaded for free over at DriveThruRPG.