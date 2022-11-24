We’ll be playing Cyberpunk, watching Clue and announcing the Tabletop Awards at PAX Unplugged 2022 - here’s when and where to join us!

PAX Unplugged 2022 kicks off in just one week - and Dicebreaker will be in Philadelphia to play games and get up to other hijinks live on stage!

As well as taking a look at the hottest board games and tabletop RPGs on the show floor - expect to see our top picks here and over on the YouTube channel - we’ll be joined by some special guests for some exciting panels.

We’ll be kicking things off on Friday December 2nd at 12.30pm in the Main Theater by revealing this year’s winners of the Tabletop Awards - our inaugural awards event celebrating the very best that tabletop gaming has to offer. You can take a look at the finalists right here.

As well as seeing what our expert panel of judges determined to be the best board games, card games, tabletop RPGs, publishers and designers of the year, we’ll also be announcing who you, the public, voted for in our People’s Choice category! (Haven’t voted yet? You can still cast your vote until November 29th!)

Later on Friday, from 2.30pm in the Crab God Theatre, we’ll be joined by very special guest Cody Pondsmith, co-creator of Cyberpunk Red, for an in-person actual play of the neon-drenched RPG!

Cody will be looking to continue his previous sessions leading the Dicebreaker crew through high-stakes heists and clown-related chaos live on stage. Expect plenty of cyberspace nonsense, gratuitous violence and plenty of plans gone awry as we tread the streets of Night City.

On Saturday at 10pm in the Mothman Theatre, we’ll be closing out the day’s panels with a late-night movie night. We’ll be keeping it tabletop with a special showing of the Tim Curry-starring 1980s cult classic Clue - based on the iconic murder-mystery board game - complete with commentary from the Dicebreaker team. Join us as we answer the big questions: whodunnit? Whydunnit? Wheretheydunnit? And, most importantly, which ending will we get?