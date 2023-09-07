Watch PAX West Insider now!

Watch PAX West Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Physical and digital versions of D&D Player’s Handbook and DM’s Guide are both on sale

Alongside several other books.

An image of the Dungeons & Dragons 5E Player's Handbook.
Image credit: Wizards of the Coast
Alex Meehan avatar
Deal by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on

Several books for Dungeons & Dragons 5E, both physical and digital versions, are currently on sale.

Various rulebooks, sourcebooks and adventure books for the tabletop roleplaying game are available at a discounted price via Amazon US and D&D Beyond, the online platform that features a library of digital Dungeons & Dragons books and materials.

Currently on the US version of Amazon, several key books for D&D 5E are discounted – including the Dungeons & Dragons 5E Player’s Handbook,which players can get for almost half price at $26.10 (£20), rather than the usual $49.95 (£38.83). With the Player’s Handbook, players can learn how to create their D&D characters – choosing between the various classes and playable species, as well as equipment and spells – as well as how to play the TRPG itself.

The Cover art of the D&D 5E essentials kit
Image credit: Wizards of the Coast

Another key D&D book currently on sale at Amazon US is the D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide priced at $27.97 (£21.74) instead of $49.95 (£38.83) - which is the essential tool for people looking to run a campaign for the fantasy tabletop RPG. With the DM’s Guide, players can learn how to plan, organise and run a D&D 5E game: including devising story-beats, playing characters, making and using maps and managing combat encounters.

Other notable Dungeons & Dragons items featured in the current Amazon US sale is the D&D Essentials Kit – a boxed collection of everything a group needs to get started with Dungeons & Dragons, such as a rulebook, adventure and character sheets – now priced at $16.99 (£13.21) instead of $24.99 (£19.43), as well as more recent additions into the D&D catalogue such as the sourcebook Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, currently available for $27.02 (£21.07) instead of $49.95 (£38.83), and Candlekeep Mysteries: a collection of short adventures priced at $24.05 (£18.70) rather than $49.95 (£38.83).

Liv teaches you how to make your D&D character.

Over on D&D Beyond, several digital D&D books are currently available at a discounted price. For players getting stuck into the recently released video game Baldur’s Gate 3, an associated adventure – D&D: Baldur’s Gate – Descent into Avernus – is priced at $22.49 (£17.48), down from $29.99 (£23.32). Meanwhile, players can get the Dungeons & Dragons 5E sourcebook, the Monster Manual, for $17.99 (£13.99) instead of the usual $29.99 (£23.32), as well as the Critical Role inspired Tal’dorei Campaign Setting Reborn for a discounted $29.99 (£23.32) rather than $39.99 (£31.09).

It is unconfirmed as to when these two D&D 5E sales will end, with both being available for a limited time only.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

After writing for Kotaku UK, Waypoint and Official Xbox Magazine, Alex became a member of the Dicebreaker editorial family. Having been producing news, features, previews and opinion pieces for Dicebreaker for the past three years, Alex has had plenty of opportunity to indulge in her love of meaty strategy board games and gothic RPGS. Besides writing, Alex appears in Dicebreaker’s D&D actual play series Storybreakers and haunts the occasional stream on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch