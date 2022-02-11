Dungeons & Dragons 5E bundle featuring all 45 books discounted on D&D Beyond

Get every single book released for Dungeons & Dragons 5E in a single discounted bundle on D&D Beyond right now.

A sale taking place on D&D Beyond – an online platform that enables player and dungeon masters to access D&D 5E content – features several bundles containing digital sourcebooks, adventure books and tools at a discounted price, with players and DMs able to get multiple books for less than their standard retail price.

The largest bundle included in the D&D Beyond sale is the Legendary Bundle, which features all 45 mainline books released for the fantasy tabletop roleplaying game. Players and DMs can get access to digital copies of sourcebooks such as the Player’s Handbook, the Dungeon Master’s Guide, Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide and Eberron: Rising from the Last War, as well as key adventure books like Curse of Strahd, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden and Waterdeep Dragon Heist at 20% off the bundle’s usual price of $887 (£653) to $710 (£523). The bundle will enable players to create characters using the sourcebooks’ various playable species, subclasses and abilities, with DMs able to plan campaigns and oneshots with the maps, monsters and storylines included.

Should players and DMs only be interested in sourcebooks for D&D 5E, then the Sourcebook Bundle on D&D Beyond is also currently available at a discount of 20% off, now priced at $377 (£277) instead of the usual $472 (£347). The Sourcebook Bundle features 20 digital versions of D&D 5E sourcebooks, including more recent releases such as last year’s Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft – a book that gives readers greater insight into the setting of the Curse of Strahd adventure – Fizban's Treasury of Dragons and Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, the sourcebook based on the Magic: The Gathering setting.

Alternatively, the Adventure Bundle – which is included in the sale at a discounted price of $374 (£275) - will grant players and DMs access to all 25 adventure books so far released for Dungeons & Dragons 5E. The Adventure Bundle for D&D Beyond includes classic books such as Tomb of Annihilation and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage, as well as the most recent adventure release – The Wild Beyond the Witchlight.

Finally, a bundle entirely designed for players only – appropriately named the Player Bundle – is also found in the D&D Beyond Sale. Discounted to $76 (£56), 20% less than its usual retail price of $95 (£70), the bundle contains tools for players to create characters such as 13 classes and over 90 subclasses, more than 120 spells, 70 feats and 20 different backgrounds from across the release history of D&D 5E.

The D&D Beyond bundle sale is live until February 20th.