D&D Beyond sale features Critical Role adventure and Spelljammer sourcebook

Digital Dungeons & Dragons platform D&D Beyond is holding a sale that includes the recently released adventure Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep and the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space sourcebook.

Featured as part of the D&D Beyond sale is Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep, a Dungeons & Dragons adventure that was released in March. Currently priced at $25.49 (£21), discounted from its usual asking price, the D&D Beyond version of the tabletop roleplaying game adventure enables players to make characters using its additional options and take them through a journey across Exandria, the setting for the actual play series Critical Role.

Using the D&D Beyond version of Call of the Netherdeep, Dungeon Masters will be able to plan and run sessions within the adventure’s storyline – having players progress from third to twelfth level across seven chapters. Throughout the adventure, players will travel across the continent of Marquet, exploring the city of Ank’Harel before venturing into the strange world of Netherdeep.

Dicebreaker play the Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep D&D adventure.

Another book featured in the D&D Beyond sale is Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, a D&D 5E sourcebook that contains a collection of creatures from across the different universes of the fantasy TRPG. Released earlier this year, Monsters of the Multiverse – which is currently available at a discount of $25.49 (£21) - is a bestiary containing over 250 monsters for players to encounter during their adventures, enabling DMs to more easily insert them into their one-shots or campaigns.

Besides the creatures players will be encountering, Monsters of the Multiverse also features 30 playable species for players to choose from, making every single one work for any setting, regardless of which sourcebook or campaign their DM might be using. Using the D&D Beyond version of the book, players can create characters within D&D Beyond with the options of all the playable species found within Monsters of the Multiverse to pick from.

Apart from individual adventure books and sourcebooks, players and DMs will be able to purchase every single book released for D&D 5E so far at a discount through the Legendary Bundle on D&D Beyond. Featuring 46 books, including the recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space – a revival of the classic sci-fi RPG setting - and Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, an anthology of adventures written by POC authors, the Legendary bundle is currently priced at $801 (£682) instead of the usual $943 (£803).

Dicebreaker play the adventure featured as part of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space.

The D&D Beyond Sourcebook Bundle – which contains digital versions of all 20 sourcebooks released for D&D 5E – and Adventure Bundle, featuring 26 adventure books, are both discounted, with the Sourcebook Bundle being available for $416 (£354) rather than the usual $490 (£417) and the Adventure Bundle priced at $432 (£354) instead of $508 (£432).

There is yet to be a confirmed end date for the D&D Beyond sale.