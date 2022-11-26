Tabletop Awards 2022

The Dungeons and Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set is only £82/$86 at Amazon this Black Friday

Such good value a Dragon would hoard it.
It's the day after Black Friday 2022, but there are still lots of great deals available for board game lovers and card collectors in lots of different places. If you're one of the many people who are looking to get into playing Dungeons & Dragons then there's a great opportunity thanks to an impressive deal at Amazon.

There's no need to go on multiple side-quests or explore large libraries to get yourself the three core rulebooks for D&D 5e, as you can get the Core Rulebook Gift Set for just £82/$86 this Black Friday weekend at Amazon, saving you £61/$84!

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set- £82 at Amazon UK (was £143)

Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual and a DM Screen inside a stylish slipcase.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set- $86 at Amazon US (was $170)

Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual and a DM Screen inside a stylish slipcase.

This gift set is a perfect present for any Dungeons & Dragons lover who wants to start running their own games, and would make an excellent Christmas gift for a D&D lover. It's also the cheapest the gift box has been in six months, so it's well worth buying for yourself if you're looking to start playing in December.

It is around $12 cheaper to buy the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual separately at Amazon US, but getting the nice slipcase is definitely a bonus worth having. In the UK the DM's guide and Monster Manual are discounted, but are still around £30 each, and the Player's Handbook can't be found, so if you want to get all three books in the UK this is the way to go.

There's plenty of other Black Friday Dungeons & Dragons deals out there, so make sure you roll to investigate those this weekend. The Jelly Deals Twitter account is also there to give you guidance for D&D deals and lots more this weekend so give them a follow as well.

