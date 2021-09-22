Dungeon & Dragons campaign Wild Beyond the Witchlight discounted on Roll20

The newest campaign for Dungeons & Dragons 5E, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure, is currently available at a discounted price on Roll20.

Wild Beyond the Witchlight, which invites players to explore the strange and magical world of the Feywilds, has been reduced to 40% off its usual asking price on Roll20 - an online platform that enables dungeon masters and players to experience their campaigns using an online interface - with the campaign currently costing $29.99 (£21) instead of the usual $49.99 (£36).

The Roll20 version of the recently released campaign book gives DMs access to tools that they can use in their playthrough of Wild Beyond the Witchlight, such as drag-and-drop tokens representing NPCs and creatures that can be placed into the campaign’s maps, as well as items for player characters to pick up. Players will be able to make characters within Roll20 using the two new species included in Wild Beyond the Witchlight, alongside the two unique backgrounds that have been added. On top of the unique aspects of the Roll20 version of Wild Beyond the Witchlight, DMs and players will have access to all the elements featured in the standard version of the book as well - such as the story-beats and setting for the campaign.

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is the latest campaign for the fantasy roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons 5E, one which takes place within the plane of the Feywilds. In the campaign, the player characters find themselves visiting the Witchlight Carnival to watch the show and possibly find their way into the Feywild domain. Should players enter into the Feywilds, they’ll discover that the land has been ravaged by the forces of a mysterious group called the Hourglass Coven.

Besides the adventure itself - which is the first D&D campaign set primarily within the Feywilds - players will have access to two playable species, the fairies or humanoid rabbits called Haregon, and new backgrounds themed around the Feywilds and Witchlight Carnival. D&D studio Wizards of the Coast, which is also known for publishing the trading card game Magic: The Gathering, has stated that every encounter in Wild Beyond the Witchlight will have an option for players to resolve things without combat.

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is available through Roll20 now, with the discount continuing through September.