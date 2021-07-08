You can watch Tiffany Haddish, Seth Green and Patton Oswalt play Dungeons & Dragons next week

Comedians and TV stars Tiffany Haddish, Seth Green and Patton Oswalt will be playing Dungeons & Dragons next week as part of the RPG’s celebrity-filled D&D Live event.

Haddish - the voice of Tuca in animated Netflix series Tuca & Bertie, Shay in The Last O.G. and the winner of a Grammy for comedy album Black Mitzvah - was revealed as the “very special guest” previously teased for the Lost Odyssey: Last Light session.

She joins fellow comedians and actors Jack Black, Kevin Smith, Reggie Watts, Lauren Lapkus and Jason Mewes as a player, with video game developer and former D&D designer Kate Welch serving as dungeon master during the nautical-themed adventure.

Family Guy, Robot Chicken and Austin Powers comedy actor Seth Green will make an appearance as part of the Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! table, alongside Black Dice Society DM and Into the Motherlands RPG designer B. Dave Walters, L.A. by Night actual-player and King of the Nerds regular Xander Jeanneret, and True Blood and Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll.

The one-hour session will be DM’d Jon Ciccolini and hosted by Bill Rehor of D&D merch label Beadle & Grimm’s, and will apparently see the players going up against “a massive monster with a challenge rating the size of the moon” in a “doomed campaign”.

Meanwhile, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt will play alongside the rest of the cast of comedy series A.P. Bio - including Nick Peine, Allisyn Snyder, Jacob Houston and Marisa Baram - in a separate session called The Palace of the Vampire Queen. B. Dave Walters will DM the game in aid of Alice’s Kids, a charity that provides winter clothing to children.

As well as the games featuring comedians and actors, D&D Live will play host to a session featuring WWE wrestlers Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, MACE and Tyler Breeze, led by Dimension 20 and Critical Role DM Aabria Iyengar through the Chaos Carnival adventure.

D&D Live 2021 will take place next weekend, running from 12pm PT on July 16th and 17th on Twitch, YouTube and Peacock.

As well as the star-studded sessions of the roleplaying game, the online event will feature previews of Dungeons & Dragons’ upcoming releases, including this year’s adventure The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, Magic: The Gathering crossover sourcebook Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos and D&D-themed Magic: The Gathering set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, releasing this month.