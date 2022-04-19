Exploding Kittens is being turned into an animated TV series on Netflix

Exploding Kittens, the humorous card game, is being adapted into a television series by Netflix.

Called Exploding Kittens, the upcoming TV series will be launched by streaming service Netflix and is based on the popular party game that has players picking up and playing various bizarre cards. The adult animated television show will co-star Tom Ellis – who is best known for his role in Lucifer – The Boys actor Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu (Shazam, Elementary) and Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), alongside Better Call Saul’s Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics).

In the animated show, the card game is translated into a series in which God and the Devil are sent to Earth to reside in the bodies of two housecats. Shane Kosakowski – a writer and producer on shows such as You’re the Worst and The Muppets (2015) - is partnering with the co-designer of the original Exploding Kittens card game, Matthew Inman, to write and co-produce the upcoming show. Co-creator of Exploding Kittens, Elan Lee, is one of the executive producers on the animated series, alongside Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, Dustin Davis, Peter Chernin and Janno Topping.

Exploding Kittens is a quick card game for two to five players that has everyone taking turns to draw and play cards from their hand. Throughout the game, players will be forced to draw cards from the deck which may lead them to pulling an exploding kitten, which results in an instant loss. Players may be able to avoid drawing an exploding kitten card by using cards with effects that enable them to look through the deck in advance. Alternatively, players can force their opponents to draw more cards ahead of them in the hopes that they will take the next exploding kitten card. Whichever player is the last one standing is named the game’s winner.

Exploding Kittens is the name of the publisher behind the card game, as well as various other tabletop titles such as dexterity games Throw Throw Burrito and A Game of Cat and Mouth, as well as several more card games like You’ve Got Crabs and On a Scale of One to T-Rex.

As well as an Exploding Kittens animated series, Netflix is involved in the creation of a new video game adaptation of the card game based on an existing mobile title. Set to be released on Netflix itself, Exploding Kittens – The Game will be a new digital version of the tabletop original with two cards not found in any other edition of the game – a radar card that reveals the position of the next exploding kitten card and the flip flop, which reverses the order of the cards in the deck – alongside several new cards that will be based on the animated series set to be made available later on.

The Netflix version of Exploding Kittens – The Game will be released in May, with the animated series set to be launched in 2023.