Spelljammer, Dead by Daylight and Exploding Kittens star in the Dicebreaker Podcast

Holy smokes! It’s the Dicebreaker Podcast! Episode 102 sees the return of the usual podcast host, Matt Jarvis, alongside Wheels, Maddie and Meehan. Listeners and viewers can expect to absorb all the latest tabletop gaming news, as well as some spicy opinions and plenty of belly laughs.

This week, the team chats about their experiences with the Dead by Daylight board game – whose recent Kickstarter campaign just ended – which they played for a video currently on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. The quartet also talk about playing Secret Hitler, the social deduction game that warns about the dangers of democracy falling into fascism, which they tackled in last week’s stream. After standing up for their favourite social deduction games, the crew then express their love for the miniatures game Frostgrave.

The news for episode 102 is pretty damn exciting, with the team talking about their feelings on the recently revealed Spacejammer release for Dungeons & Dragons 5E, as well as the new Starter Set and a Dragonlance adventure for the tabletop RPG. Lastly, Matt, Wheels, Maddie and Meehan discuss their opinions of the fresh – and unnecessary - subtitle for the upcoming D&D film, alongside the appearance of Eastenders' own Ross Kemp in a bizarre Magic: The Gathering video.

In reference to the announcement that there is going to be a television series based on the Exploding Kittens card game – for some reason – the team then imagines their own dream and nightmare tabletop TV adaptations. Reminiscing about ‘00s children's television is inevitable.

The podcast is filmed live every Friday at 2PM BST, you can catch the latest episode then on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Otherwise, you can listen to the newest episde on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

