Final Fantasy 14’s tabletop RPG hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already being reprinted after selling out

The Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG, based on the beloved (and critically acclaimed) MMO in the long-running series of video game RPGs, is still yet to be released after being revealed last autumn. Even so, it’s already proven popular enough that Final Fantasy maker Square Enix is planning a second printing of the tabletop RPG later this year.

The Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG was announced last September, the first official adaptation of the franchise into a pen-and-paper RPG. (There have been a number of Final Fantasy board games, along with a TCG - and no end of unofficial fan-made games and tributes, of course.)

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The TRPG based on A Realm Reborn - Final Fantasy XIV’s hugely successful 2013 reboot after the original FF14’s flop in 2010 - has been written with the input of the video game’s development team, tying in various places, characters and events from the MMO. The three adventures included in the starter set weave into FF14’s own story, which will continue with new expansion Dawntrail this summer, and allowing players to jump in as a pre-made Warrior, White Mage, Dragoon or Black Mage, or make their own character from scratch.

With the Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG yet to release - it’s due out later this month - it’s still unclear how the tabletop RPG’s gameplay works, and whether it’s built on an existing system such as Dungeons & Dragons 5E or an original set of rules.

Image credit: Square Enix

Regardless, that hasn’t deterred fans from plonking their money down for the £50.99/$59.99 beginner’s set, as Square Enix recently confirmed that its first wave had completely sold out. That first run will arrive in May as planned, with a newly announced second printing now due to follow later this year - so if you missed it the first time around, now’s your (second) chance.