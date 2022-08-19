Five Nights at Freddy’s: Night of Frights lets you play as the animatronics

A new board game based on the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise lets players control the animatronics.

The upcoming board game, called Five Nights at Freddy’s: Nights of Frights, will enable players to take the role of the possessed animatronics from the video game series in order to terrify unsuspecting security guards. Rather than having players be one of the poor security guards putting their lives at risk by taking the night shift – as in another tabletop adaptation of the horror game, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Survive ‘Til 6am – players will be donning the metal endoskeletons and suits of the animatronics that stalk the halls of Freddy Frazbear’s Pizzeria.

As the infamous Bonnie, Chicka, Foxy and Freddy himself, the players will attempt to corner as many security guards as they can, leaving them vulnerable to capture and who knows what else. Though players all have the same goal, they’ll be competing against each other in order to capture the most security guards before the end of the night – wherein they’re presumably crowned as the scariest animatronic by some unknown figure who has plenty of lore attached to them.

A trailer for the original Five Nights at Freddy's.

Throughout the video game board game, players will be attempting to track the security guards’ movements so that they can lay down traps for their victims to stumble into. Alternatively, players can station their chosen animatronic in dark hiding places around the pizzeria, lying to way to surprise and, hopefully, capture them. The players will only have a limited time to complete their kidnappings before the sun rises and their fun ends, so they’ll need to think and act quickly in order to succeed.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Night of Frights is set to be released by Funko Games, the company responsible for the aforementioned Five Nights at Freddy’s: Survive ‘Til 6am, as well as the Funkoverse series of licensed titles and several Disney board games like this year’s Disney A Goofy Movie Game.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s is a video game series that began with the first entry in 2014. A horror video game, Five Nights at Freddy’s sees players taking on the duties of a security guard who must monitor the video camera feeds throughout a pizzeria in order to track the movements of a group of murderous animatronics. Inspired by the 1980s trend of pizzeria entertainment venues – such as Chuck E Cheese’s - Five Nights at Freddy’s received several sequels, as well as spin-off titles and tie-in books.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Nights of Frights is set to be released sometime in Autumn, with a retail price yet to be announced.