Galaxy Trucker is getting a brand-new expansion called Keep on Trucking

The upcoming reprint of Galaxy Trucker, the space delivery service board game, is getting a brand-new expansion called Keep on Trucking.

Coming in a box that’s around the same size as the core board game, Galaxy Trucker: Keep on Trucking is a new expansion that’s set to be released after the recently launched Galaxy Trucker reprint. (Thanks BoardGameGeek.) Whereas the first expansion for the new Galaxy Trucker was revealed to be a collection of previously released expansions in a ‘best of’ box, Keep on Trucking is entirely original.

The board game expansion will introduce a selection of new vehicles for players to use in their playthroughs of Galaxy Trucker. Provided by the fictional spacefaring company Corp Inc, the spaceships in Keep on Trucking are experimental vehicles that the player characters have been hired to test-drive in their various journeys across space. As well as the fresh spaceships to choose from, Keep on Trucking adds new gameplay mechanics with the rough roads cards which provide players with new challenges to spice up otherwise mundane travelling.

On top of this, the expansion for the beginner board game features a collection of new tactical options for players to utilise against the dangers they face, alongside a selection of fresh-faced alien species to welcome aboard – thereby providing unique abilities for players to take advantage of. A copy of the core version of Galaxy Trucker is required to play Keep on Trucking, but elements of the expansion can be mixed and matched as and when the players please.

Galaxy Trucker: Keep on Trucking was created by Vlaada Chvátil, the designer behind both the original Galaxy Trucker and its recently announced reprint, as well as the beloved party board game Codenames and the deckbuilding game Mage Knight.

Czech Games Edition is the studio responsible for publishing Keep on Trucking, with the company having previously released the original Galaxy Trucker – alongside the likes of the aforementioned Codenames and the deckbuilding board game Lost Ruins of Arnak – and the new reprint.

Galaxy Trucker is a board game for two to four players that takes place in a science fiction universe in which being a courier is one dangerous job. Throughout the game, players will be taking on various jobs to deliver packages across space, with the rewards they acquire through those jobs enabling them to upgrade their spaceships. Along the way, players can expect to encounter everything from scurvy space pirates to cascading meteor showers. Whichever player makes the most profit by the end of the game is named the winner.

The release date for Galaxy Trucker: Keep on Trucking is currently set for Gen Con 2022, a US tabletop gaming convention that’s scheduled to take place between 4th and 7th August. The reprint for Galaxy Trucker is currently available for £30 ($40).