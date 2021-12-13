Gloomhaven trailer reveals miniatures collection for every game in the series

A collection of miniatures for the Gloomhaven series of board games has been revealed.

In a teaser trailer released on the Cephalofair Games - the publisher responsible for publishing Gloomhaven - YouTube channel, a miniatures collection designed to be used with the entire Gloomhaven series was unveiled. The miniatures will be compatible with the main dungeon-crawling board game, as well as the Forgotten Circles expansion - which adds 20 additional scenarios in an epilogue featuring a new playable class, the aesther diviner - the streamlined spin-off title Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion and the upcoming board game sequel, Frosthaven.

Details surrounding the materials used to make the miniatures, alongside which ones will be included within the collection, remain unclear, with the trailer including digital versions of several potential models. The Miniatures of Gloomhaven is set to get its own crowdfunding campaign sometime next year, with the platform yet to be confirmed.

Gloomhaven is a co-op board game for one to four players that’s set in and around a city populated by various people looking for a group of adventurers eager for quests. In the game, each player takes on the role of a specific character class, subsequently getting their own deck of combat cards that shape their approach to gameplay. Accepting quests sees players venturing into dungeons in search of loot, with the threat of traps and enemies lurking around every corner.

Whenever the players engage in combat they select two cards from their hand, with the number on the cards determining where they place in the initiative order. Players will have to be careful during combat as they can run out of cards and exhaust themselves, forcing them to exit the dungeon early and miss out on all the possible rewards therein. As players complete more and more quests, they’ll acquire experience - which they can use to improve their character’s abilities and decks - as well as equipment they can utilise.

Gloomhaven was created by Isaac Childres, who is also the designer behind the spin-off titles Jaws of the Lion and Founders of Gloomhaven, a city-building board game that has players constructing the fantastical location itself, as well as the upcoming sequel Frosthaven.

Besides publishing the original Gloomhaven, Cephalofair Games - which was founded by Childres - is also known for releasing the aforementioned Jaws of the Lion, Founders of Gloomhaven and Frosthaven, alongside another fantasy board game called Forge War.

Details regarding pledge amounts and estimated delivery dates for Miniatures of Gloomhaven are yet to be revealed, with players wanting updates being invited to sign up for the Cephalofair Games newsletter.