Tales from the Loop publisher releasing remaster of industrial RPG Into the Odd

Return to the world of Into the Odd with a remastered version of the tabletop roleplaying game coming from the publisher behind Tales from the Loop, Free League Publishing.

A revised edition of the RPG originally released in 2014, Into the Odd Remastered is a 136 page book featuring plenty of new artwork and graphic design, as well as one or two new additions. The changes featured in the remastered version are almost entirely centred around adding new content, rather than making any modifications - with the gameplay system remaining largely the same.

The additions included within Into the Odd Remastered are a greater selection of Arcana - or various strange devices that enable the user to achieve unnatural and otherworldly things - more content within the Oddpendium section of the book, which covers the multitude of weird creatures and stuff that populate the world of the RPG, and an expanded version of the Return to the Iron Coral adventure that now takes place over three whole levels with several mini-dungeons.

Into the Odd is a roleplaying game set within an industrial world containing all sorts of cosmic entities and dangerously powerful artifacts. As explorers of this world, the player characters seek only to find and gather Arcana, from the tiniest piece of jewelry to entire constructions of strange origin. Amongst all this oddity, the players must attempt to avoid being swept away and losing themselves for good. The world is spread across various different areas, from the city of Bastion to the uncharted Golden Lands, with the GM guiding the players throughout a one-shot or campaign.

The RPG features a quick character creation system that allows players to apparently make characters in minutes, as well as a minimalist ruleset to provide players with a more rules-light roleplaying game experience wherein combat is decisive and every move counts. The players spend the majority of the game exploring its world in search of Arcana, which will provide them with unique abilities that can be used at various points in the game to produce strange, and sometimes helpful, effects.

Into the Odd Remastered was created by Chris McDowall - the designer behind the original RPG and it’s follow-up Electric Bastionland, which uses the same gameplay system - with the artwork and graphic design by Joan Nohr, who is known for their work on the doom metal RPG Mörk Borg.

Apart from Into the Odd Remastered and Tales from the Loop, Free League Publishing is also responsible for releasing the official Alien RPG and will be publishing a roleplaying game based on the sci-fi film Blade Runner.

The Kickstarter campaign for Into the Odd Remastered is live until October 21st, with a pledge of £28 ($38) getting backers a copy of the physical book expected to arrive in April 2022. Alternatively, backers can get a digital PDF of the book for £14 ($19).