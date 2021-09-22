Blade Runner is getting a TRPG from the studio behind the Alien RPG and Tales From the Loop

Blade Runner, the seminal science fiction film about a gang of fugitive androids, is getting its own official tabletop roleplaying game from the studio behind the Alien RPG and Tales from the Loop - Free League Publishing.

Based on the classic 1982 film Blade Runner, the upcoming RPG looks to immerse players in a cyberpunk world where calculating corporations rule the world and ordinary people are exploited for profit. Set within the streets of Los Angeles in 2037, the Blade Runner RPG sees players becoming the titular blade runners - a specialist law enforcement department who are trained and instructed to hunt down rogue androids called Replicants.

As blade runners, players will engage in investigative gameplay in the sci-fi roleplaying game - seeking clues of the whereabouts of fugitive Replicants and using tools such as the infamous Voight-Kampff test, which is designed to identify whether someone is an android or a human. The players will also be taking in cases beyond hunting down Replicants, some of which may challenge their moral code and force them to question whether their enemies deserve what’s coming to them.

The Blade Runner RPG sourcebook will be set between the events of the original film and its sequel, Blade Runner 2049, with the game beginning just after the creation of the impressive Nexus-9 Replicants on Earth by the Wallace Corporation. With it once again being legal to create Replicants, players have the option to play as either humans or Replicant blade runners - similar to Joe in Blade Runner 2049 - as members of the LAPD Rep-Detect unit who must find humanity in the brutality of their work.

Blade Runner is an adaptation of the sci-fi novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K Dick. Directed by Ridley Scott, who was also the director of Alien, Blade Runner is a film about a cop called Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who is sent on a mission to find and destroy a gang of outlaw Replicants - or androids - led by their enigmatic leader Roy Batty (Rutgar Hauer). A sequel called Blade Runner 2049 directed by Denis Villeneuve, the director behind the newest Dune adaptation, and starring Ryan Gosling was released in 2017, with the film taking place several years after the original and focusing on a Replicant blade runner called Joe.

Besides Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, the Alien RPG and Tales from the Loop, Free League is also known for publishing the doom metal inspired RPG Mörk Borg and the sci-fi RPG Coriolis.

Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game is set to be released in 2022, with a retail release price yet to be revealed.