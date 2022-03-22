Jurassic World legacy board game campaign hits Kickstarter today

The Kickstarter campaign for Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is set to launch today.

Legacy of Isla Nublar will see its crowdfunding campaign go live today, several days earlier than its previously announced launch date of March 29th. The estimated delivery date for the upcoming board game being set for this autumn.

Initially teased in September 2021, Jurassic Park: Legacy of Isla Nublar is a legacy board game based on the beloved film franchise that began with Jurassic Park in 1993 and is set to continue with Jurassic World Dominion in June. The board game will have players become key characters from the series – such as Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond and Laura Dern’s Dr Ellie Sattler – who begin by building the very first Jurassic Park which, as fans of the franchise know, is one expensive exercise in hubris. Eventually, players will experience other key events from across the series, including spoiler-free content for Jurassic World Dominion.

In a preview event for the upcoming board game (with travel and accommodation being paid for by the game’s publisher, Funko Games), Chase got to experience a few early sessions of Legacy of Isla Nublar and was impressed by the title’s “dedication” to providing a true legacy board game. Right from the beginning, players will be instructed on exactly what to open when, thereby avoiding potential spoilers for gameplay mechanics and components that might be introduced later on in the game. The tutorial that players experience sees them taking part in Hammond’s dream of creating the perfect dinosaur park.

As players advance through the game, they’ll discover new rules within the rulebook, as well as unlock stickers and tokens to place onto existing components, thereby permanently altering the game. Players will also gain access to new abilities and upgrades for their playable characters, giving them more options for strategy. In Legacy of Isla Nublar, players are working together to complete various challenges, which will change as they progress through the game and things inevitably start going wrong. The group will need to use their character’s unique abilities and advantages in order to achieve set amount of objectives within five turns.

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar was created and developed by Prospero Hall, the studio responsible for several other movie board games such as Jaws: The Board Game, as well as Disney Villanous and Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power.

Apart from Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, Funko Games is responsible for releasing the Funkoverse Strategy Game – a miniatures title inspired by the Funko Pop line of merchandise – and other licensed titles such as Back to the Future: Back in Time.

The pledge amounts for the Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Kickstarter campaign are yet to be revealed.