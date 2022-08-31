Arkham Horror co-designer teams-up with Witcher 3 artist and League of Legends developer on co-op board game

A co-designer on Arkham Horror and creator of Descent: Journeys in the Dark, Kevin Wilson, has collaborated with a team of artists and developers for a new co-op board game.

The Kinfire Chronicles: Night’s Fall is an upcoming board game that takes place in the fantasy world of Atios. As a group of professional adventurers called Seekers, players will need to embark on a series of quests, braving various dangers and learning more about the mystery behind the darkness enveloping the land. Working together, the group will encounter numerous enemies and creatures they’ll need to defeat in order to complete their objectives and continue on their journey.

Players will be able to choose from four different characters, each one having their own personalities and abilities. Roland is a dwarven sorcerer who is capable of expelling magic, particularly the fiery kind. Whichever player controls Roland will have abilities to assist others as well as a general ‘glass cannon’ build – meaning that they’ll be powerful but vunerable.

Another playable character found in the co-op board game is the elven rogue Asha, who acts as a lone wolf that targets her enemies from the shadows. As Asha, players will be best picking off enemies from the sidelines. Alternatively, Naz is a strategic fighter who is able to use her training to alter the battlefield in the group’s favour. As the revenant tank Khor, players will be able to withstand more damage than their allies might, taking enemy attention away from them.

The last two playable characters included in Kinfire Chronicles is the archer Valora – whose ability with a bow makes her a formidable ranged attacker – and the human bard Feyn, a character that specialises in supporting his teammates and helping them get the upper hand.

Each session of the fantasy board game will take around 45 to 60 minutes to play, with there reportedly being over 20 hours of gameplay featured within the box. Players begin a playthrough by choosing a quest and an adventure from that campaign, with each adventure containing elements such as combat encounters, mini-games and story-beats wherein players will be able to make decisions that will affect the storyline. Players will be able to spend whatever coin they’ve earned along the way at a central town hub.

Apart from Kinfire Chronicles: Night’s Fall, Arkham Horror and Descent: Journey’s in the Dark, Wilson has also worked on horror board games Elder Sign and Fury of Dracula: Fourth Edition, as well as Cosmic Encounter. The co-designer of Kinfire Chronicles is Adela Kapuścińska, with the art director being Katarzyna Redesiuk - who has previously worked on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 video games.

Kinfire Chronicles: Night’s Fall is set to be published by Incredible Dream, whose team consists of Jane Chung Hoffacker, who previously did work on the animated series Arcane: League of Legends. The Herdcatz team - which features Chris Butler, who has previously worked on League of Legends – has also collaborated with the Kinfire Chronicles’ creators.

The Kickstarter campaign for Kinfire Chronicles: Night’s Fall is live until September 21st, with a pledge of $99 (£85) getting backers a copy of the game in August 2023.