Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth gets new campaign and Witch-King of Angmar

A new campaign and miniature set – featuring the Witch-King of Angmar – is being released for The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth.

The Poison Promise is a brand-new campaign designed for the co-op board game Journeys in Middle-earth and takes players through a storyline that will determine the fate of the kingdom of Rohan. Available for download for the Journeys in Middle-earth app, Poison Promise is the third campaign released digitally and requires player have the core Journeys in Middle-earth board game and Spreading War expansion to be played.

In the campaign, players will be investigating rumours of a conspiracy that have spread through the people of Rohan, a proud kingdom of humans that’s under threat by dark forces. Players begin the campaign in Entwash Inn wherein they meet Eadis, who believes she can provide evidence that there is a conspiracy taking place in Rohan.

As the story progresses, players will discover that the orc Chieftain Angon is eyeing-up Rohan as his next victim of conquest, using his various plans to swipe the kingdom right from under its rulers’ noses. In order to save Rohan, players will need to gather the evidence they to prove that there is a scheme taking place, before presenting their evidence to Rohan. Depending on what evidence players obtain, when they present it and what choices they make, they will encounter different endings in Poison Promise.

The Scourges of the Wastes Figure Pack is a collection of figurines that’s intended to be used with Journeys in Middle-earth. Featured in the figure pack are a miniature of the aforementioned Angon, as well as the Witch-King of Angmar himself. A selection of new player cards are also included in the figure pack such as the short sword and several beast-friend cards like the Chittering Mouse and Nightingale.

Journeys in Middle-earth is a co-op board game for one to five players which sees players exploring the world of JRR Tolkien’s beloved fantasy book series. As characters from the Lord of the Rings series, players take part in various battles, make decisions and visit locations from across Middle-earth. As an app-assisted game, players use an app alongside the physical components of the game to make decisions, record their statuses and choose where to explore. Each scenario that players experience will feature a different storyline, characters and potential encounters.

Fantasy Flight Games is the studio responsible for publishing The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth, the Poison Promise and Scourges of the Wastes, alongside other Lord of the Rings theme tabletop titles such as the living card game The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game.

Players will be able to purchase and download the Poison Promise campaign via the Journeys in Middle-earth app around the same time that Scourges of the Wastes releases on October 7th, with the pack being priced at $17 (£13).