Prepare for Phyrexia: All Will Be One with these discounted MTG Set Booster Boxes

It's been a good start to 2023 for Magic: The Gathering fans, thanks to the fantastic release of Dominaria Remastered, and now we're already about to get the second release of the year when Phyrexia: All Will Be One releases on February 10th.

Phyrexia is going to be quite a departure from the remaster of the iconic Dominaria plane, and instead we'll be getting some very evil machines that have a disturbing desire for domination.

There are a lot of very cool (and unsettling) cards in the set, that should shakeup decks in multiple formats. Have a look at what we think are the 10 best Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards, and if they get you excited you can pre-order a booster set box from Amazon which is on sale right now:

As usual, these Set Booster boxes contain 30 packs, with 12 Magic: The Gathering cards and 1 Art Card in each booster. You'll also get at least 1 Showcase Ichor card and 1 Traditional Foil card in every pack, 1 Phyrexianized Land or Panorama Full-Art Land in every pack and there's a Traditional Foil Land in 20% of packs with 1–4 cards of rarity Rare or higher in every pack.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the penultimate chapter to the yearlong Phyrexian arc, where you join your favorite heroes on a desperate mission into the heart of New Phyrexia, and behold the terrible power of Norn’s most devious creation: completed Planeswalkers.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One will let you wield poison counters in devastating ways with the new toxic and corrupted mechanics, and make poison counters even more powerful with the return of proliferate. You can also suit up alongside the Mirran resistance with new snap-on equipment to help fight the Phyrexian threat.

We'll cover any future deals on Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs, booster sets, and decks as we see them.