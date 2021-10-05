Marvel Dice Throne board game is coming from Brass: Birmingham studio

A Marvel version of Dice Throne, the free-for-all fighting board game series, has been revealed.

Announced via a tweet from the official Dice Throne Twitter account, the next entry in the tabletop franchise will be a Marvel-themed board game that’s set to receive a Kickstarter campaign later this month. Little information regarding the game has been released other than the fact that Marvel Dice Throne will be a game with “variable player powers featuring heroes from the Marvel universe”, with options to play competitively or within teams. (Thanks BoardGameGeek.)

Marvel Dice Throne was co-designed by Nate Chatellier and Manny Trembley, who have previously worked together on the original Dice Throne and the co-op game expansion for the series called Dice Throne Adventures, alongside Gavan Brown - who also co-created Dice Throne Adventures and made artwork for the series with Trembley.

Something BIG is coming… pic.twitter.com/yeKymz8L1o — Dice Throne (@DiceThrone) October 4, 2021

Roxley, the studio responsible for the original Dice Throne and titles such as Brass: Birmingham, is co-publishing Marvel Dice Throne alongside The Op, a company that’s best known for releasing the deckbuilding board game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle and other Marvel tabletop titles like Thanos Rising: Avengers - Infinity War.

The original Dice Throne was released in 2018 as a board game that has two to six players battling it out as a roster of heroes that have various different play styles and abilities. In the game, players can either team-up in a multitude of different ways - such as 2v2 or 3v2 - or can compete in a free-for-all against each other. Players attack their opponents by rolling their heroes’ unique set of dice and unleashing an ability of their choice. Using their combat cards, players can spend combat points on initiating specific effects to provide their hero with permanent upgrades, statuses or other benefits.

After the release of the first entry in the Dice Throne series, several other titles were created, including two seasons worth of different playable characters - from a barbarian to a cursed pirate - and the aforementioned co-op expansion, Dice Throne: Adventures.

The Kickstarter campaign for Marvel Dice Throne is set to be launched on October 25th, with pledge amounts and estimated delivery dates yet to be revealed.