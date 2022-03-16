Marvel: Remix is a new card game from the co-creator of Betrayal at House on the Hill

A new card game from the co-creator of Betrayal at House on the Hill, Bruce Glassco, combines a cast of classic Marvel characters.

The upcoming board game, called Marvel: Remix, will see players gathering up their own teams of superheroes from across the Marvel comics universe including the likes of Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Captain America, Hulk, Wolverine, Storm and Jean Grey. (Thanks ICv2.)

Players will be creating their super-powered teams in order to fight against a rogue’s gallery of villains and anti-heroes such as Mystique, Kingpin, Loki, Kang and Hela, who they need to defeat in order to acquire the victory points they need to win the game.

Marvel: Remix’s gameplay system bares similarities to one of Glassco’s previous games, the 2021 Kennerspiel des Jahres nominated Fantasy Realms, which has players collecting different types of cards in order to create the most impressive kingdom possible.

In Glassco’s new card game, players will be attempting to gain superheroes, abilities and locations that will trigger powerful combos when used together. Every round sees players using their hand of seven cards. Players will have to be careful when encountering villain cards that result in points being taken off their total, pulling off specific combos to counteract their negative effects. The Marvel board game features a total of 61 remix cards, as well as 18 villain cards.

Besides designing Marvel: Remix, as well as the aforementioned Fantasy Realms and co-creating Betrayal at House on the Hill, Glassco is also responsible for creating this year’s Star Trek: Missions – another spin on the Fantasy Realms formula, this time themed around the characters, worlds and equipment found on the Starship Enterprise – and the recently announced third edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill, which will feature a collection of entirely new haunts, as well as components and artwork.

Wizkids is the studio set to publish Marvel: Remix, with the company previously releasing Glassco’s Fantasy Realms alongside the upcoming Star Trek: Missions, as well as titles such as the horror board game Fury of Dracula: Fourth Edition and the Heroclix miniatures series.

Marvel: Remix is set to be released sometime in June at a retail price of $20 (£15).