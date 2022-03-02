Betrayal at House on the Hill: Third Edition features 50 new haunts

The upcoming third edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill will feature 50 entirely new haunts.

The product page for Betrayal at House on the Hill: Third Edition has revealed that the upcoming board game will feature a total of 50 entirely new haunts for players to experience, including several that serve as sequels to the scenarios found in the previous edition. Each of the haunts will feature its “own immersive storyline” with the parameters for every haunt’s traitor being listed on the backs of reference cards.

The newest edition of the popular horror board game will contain brand new miniatures, alongside a new roster of 12 diverse characters with a fresh art-style. Betrayal at House on the Hill: Third Edition will feature components and cards that enable newer players to better get to grips with the game, such as reference cards, as well as the classic Traitor’s Tome and Secrets of Survival guidebook.

Let the haunt begin! #BetrayalAtHouseOnTheHill includes 50 chilling haunts and dozens of danger-filled rooms that will terrify even the strongest among you.

Betrayal at House on the Hill: Third Edition is set to be developed and published by Avalon Hill, the studio responsible for the previous edition of the game alongside its only expansion, Betrayal at House on the Hill: Widow’s Walk. Hasbro – the board game giant that owns companies such as Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering publisher, Wizards of the Coast - is the parent company of Avalon Hill and is distributing Betrayal at House on the Hill: Third Edition through its Hasbro Pulse website.

A board game for three to six players, Betrayal at House on the Hill takes place in a strange, haunted mansion that the player characters decide to unwisely investigate. Throughout the game, players take turns to move through the house, randomly drawing room tiles from a stack whenever they discover a new room. When entering a room, players can encounter both negative and positive experiences, sometimes gaining new items or conditions. If a player enters an omen room, they must roll a collection of dice, with the result determining whether the game’s haunt triggers.

Should a haunt trigger, then the players consult the rulebook to discover what the scenario is and the identity of its traitor. The traitor then must actively work against the other players to fulfill the objectives of that game’s haunt before they do. Haunts in Betrayal at House on the Hill can include monsters, ghosts and even weirder elements, often seeing players attempting to find certain rooms or items. Whichever side manages to complete their objectives first is the winner.

Betrayal at House on the Hill: Third Edition is set to be released on April 1st at a retail price of £42 ($56).