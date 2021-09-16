Marvel Villainous is less than half price on Amazon UK

Marvel Villainous, the Disney Villainous spin-off based in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently better than half price on Amazon UK, giving you the chance to pick it up for £15.

Released last year, Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power takes the asymmetric competition of Disney Villainous and swaps Disney baddies for familiar faces from across the Avengers movies, including the likes of Thor Ragnarok’s Hela, Black Panther’s Killmonger, Black Widow’s Taskmaster, Ultron and, of course, Thanos of finger-snapping Infinity War and Endgame fame.

Players each control one of the villains, moving between locations and using their unique deck of cards to fend off the heroic efforts of superheroes and their allies while furthering their own evil plans. As with Disney Villainous, each character claims victory in a different way, with the baddies able to try and sabotage their rivals in the process. Event cards throw up further complications, needing to be dealt with before the villains can carry on with their schemes.

Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power is a standalone game that can be played by itself or combined with this year’s standalone expansion Mischief & Malice, which adds trickster Norse god Loki, M.O.D.O.K. and Madame Masque to the mix. The characters from the sets can be thrown together in any combination.

Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power is currently available for £15 on Amazon UK, with almost £20 knocked off its usual £24.99 RRP - a saving of around 57%.