Iron Man, the Hulk and more Marvel heroes hunger for flesh in the latest Zombicide board game

Watch a team of beloved heroes turn into undead monsters in Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game, the next board game in the Zombicide series.

Revealed via a teaser trailer released by co-publisher CMON, Marvel Zombies is the next entry in a series of zombie-themed board games, this time featuring classic superheroes such as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, the Hulk, Deadpool and Captain America. However, rather than the Avengers’ usually valiant behaviour, Marvel Zombies sees Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attempting to chow-down on whoever they can get their undead claws on - even if their victims are people they know, such as Mary Jane and J Jonah Jameson from the Spider-Man comics.

It’s currently unclear whether players will be taking control of any of the Marvel superheroes or if they’ll be fighting back the hordes as completely different characters entirely, as details surrounding the premise and gameplay in Marvel Zombies are yet to be unveiled. The Marvel-themed board game will feature miniatures of characters such as Black Panther, Dr Strange and Kamala Khan. (Otherwise known as Ms Marvel.) The first expansion for Marvel Zombies, called Galactus The Devourer, was also revealed in the trailer, with the expansion set to feature an enormous miniature of the classic Marvel villain himself.

Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game was co-created by Michael Shinall - a co-designer on Bloodborne: The Board Game and Xenoshyft: Onslaught - and Fabio Cury, who have both previously worked together on releases for A Song of Ice & Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game.

Alongside CMON - a studio that’s otherwise best known for releasing all three titles in the unofficial ‘Mythic Trilogy’ such as Blood Rage and Rising Sun - Marvel Zombies will be co-published by Spin Master Games and Guillotine Games.

The original Zombicide is a co-op game for one to six players set within a post-apocalyptic world in which hordes of the undead have risen to consume human flesh. Each player takes the role of a survivor who will need to fight against the zombies through ten different scenarios, utilising their unique abilities and equipment to survive. As the players kill more zombies, they’ll be able to acquire more skills to use against their enemies, who will multiply as a result.

Since the release of the original Zombicide, there have been multiple entries in the series including one set during the Medieval era called Zombicide: Black Plague, a fantasy-themed board game called Zombicide: Green Horde and one inspired by the classic horror film Night of the Living Dead.

A crowdfunding campaign for Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game is set to hit Kickstarter, with a launch date and pledge amounts yet to be confirmed.