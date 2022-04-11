My Bloody Valentine: The Game showers love on the slasher classic

An upcoming board game based on the 1981 slasher classic, My Bloody Valentine, is currently on Kickstarter.

Inspired by a horror movie in which a group of teenagers are hunted by deadly miner with a grudge, My Bloody Valentine: The Game sees players working together to survive a Valentine’s dance. As a co-op board game, My Bloody Valentine: The Game has players travelling across a heart-shaped board in order to avoid Harry, the miner killer. Mine tunnels can be used by players as a quick way to jump from one side of the board to another, which is useful when the group needs to find weapons and challenge Harry to combat.

As the players cross the game board, they’ll pick up various cards that will trigger events – sometimes good and sometimes bad – from Chief Newby placing roadblocks on various spaces to two players randomly swapping places with one another. At the start of each turn, Harry’s die is rolled – which decides how many spaces he moves – alongside the player’s die and a draw card die.

Whenever Harry manages to catch up with a player’s standee, then they’ll need to flick a spinner to determine what happens during the fight. Should players find themselves the victim of the miner then they can use a sheriff badge to get away from the encounter, otherwise the character is killed. However, if the spinner lands on the ‘kill Harry’ space, then the players succeed in defeating the murderer. The players win the movie board game if they stop Harry before he reaches the Valentine’s Day dance.

My Bloody Valentine is a horror film that follows a group of young people planning a Valentine’s Day dance. The dance was initially suspended for 20 years after an incident in which a team of miners were killed after their supervisors left them to attend the dance. One miner who survived the accident was trapped inside the mine, before avenging his fellow miners by murdering the absent supervisors and vowing to kill anyone attempting to hold the Valentine’s Day dance again. With the dance once reinstated, Harry begins a new murder spree which the teenagers must try to stop. The slasher was remade in 2009 as My Bloody Valentine 3D.

My Bloody Valentine: The Game is set to be published by Fright Rags, a studio that is releasing a series of board games inspired by classic slasher films called Stop the Killer, with its first entry being a tabletop adaptation of the 1984 film Silent Night, Deadly Night.

The Kickstarter campaign for My Bloody Valentine: The Game is live until May 7th, with a pledge of $35 (£27) getting backers a copy of the game in January 2023.