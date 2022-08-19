Pokémon World Championships 2022: Where and when to watch Pokémon TCG streams

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships have kicked off, bringing together the best Pokémon TCG players in the world to crown a World Champion - and for the first time ever, they’re happening in the UK!

If you can’t make it to London to see this year’s tournaments in person, though, there’s no need to miss out. You can watch the Pokémon World Championships 2022 live online throughout August 18th to 21st.

Pokémon World Championships 2022 matches will be streamed live on Twitch throughout the weekend, starting from 9am BST/1am PT on Thursday August 18th and running until the evening of Sunday August 21st.

As well as matches of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the World Championships will also see high-level players duke it out in video games Pokémon Sword and Shield, mobile game Pokémon Go, MOBA Pokémon Unite and fighting game Pokkén Tournament DX.

You can watch the 2022 Pokémon World Championships for the Pokémon TCG each day from 9am BST/1am PT over on the Pokémon TCG Twitch channel - or right below. The first two days will see competitors whittled down by Swiss rounds, before a single elimination round on the Saturday ahead of the finals for the Junior, Senior and Masters divisions on the Sunday.

Pokémon Video Game Championships matches - including Pokémon Sword and Shield - will also run from 9am BST/1am PT on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a later start from 12.30pm BST/4.30am PT for the finals on Sunday. You can catch the VGC matches from Worlds 2022 over on the main Pokémon Twitch channel.

Pokémon Go will only run from the Thursday to Saturday, starting at 9am BST/1am PT each day. A last chance qualifier, double elimination bracket and main bracket will feed into Senior and Masters division finals that will start on the Pokémon Go Twitch channel from 2pm BST/6am PT on Saturday.

Tune in to the Pokémon Unite Twitch channel on Friday and Saturday for Pokémon Unite matches, with a group stage on day one leading to a double elimination bracket and finals the following day. Matches will start from 9am BST/1am PT on both days, with the finals happening from 5pm BST/9am PT on Saturday.

Pokkén Tournament DX fans can watch pro players battle it out from 9am BST/1am PT on Thursday and Friday, with Senior and Masters finals starting from around 3.30pm BST/7.30am PT on Friday. Head over to the Pokken Tournament Twitch channel to catch the fights live.

If you miss any of the Pokémon World Championships 2022 matches live, not to worry: the matches will be available to watch after the event over on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.