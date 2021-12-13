An online Pokémon Center store has opened in the UK, expanding the official outlet for the popular TCG, video game and cartoon series.

The soft launch of the UK Pokémon Center website follows a temporary pop-up shop opened in London back in 2019, which saw lengthy queues and attracted tens of thousands of visitors to the Westfield shopping centre during its four-week run.

The first physical Pokémon Center, of course, was opened in Tokyo shortly after the series’ debut in the 1990s, with online outlets following in Japan and the US.

The Pokemon Center UK offers a selection of merch for the entire Pokémon series, ranging from Gengar hoodies to pleasingly round plush Pikachu. There are even seasonal Christmas jumpers and scarves for the winter months. (Expect a festive sweater to set you back close to £40, mind.)

As well as general Pokémon merchandise, the Pokémon Center offers accessories and products specific to the Pokémon card game.

As well as the latest expansions for the Pokémon TCG, including Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign and the Celebrations set released to mark the game’s 25th anniversary, there are card sleeves featuring the many Eeveelutions, the Celebrations Pikachu and the delightfully-named Sirfetch'd.

The UK site is referred to as being a “beta” launch, hence the lack of official fanfare. The site FAQ also notes the currently “limited” selection on offer, with more merch - including products for the TCG - planned to arrive in 2022.

If you do plan to drop almost £90 on a plush Slowpoke for a loved one, best move fast - the Pokemon Center UK says to order before 11am on December 18th to allow delivery by Christmas Eve.