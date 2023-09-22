Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic luxury set to be released later in November

The luxury Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic set will be released later this November.

The first set for the Pokémon Trading Card Game was originally released in 1996 and featured cards based on the Pokémon found in the video games. During the trading card game, players attempt to defeat their opponent by causing their Pokémon to faint from losing health points. Using their respective decks of cards, players select a Pokémon to put in their active slot, which they’ll be able to evolve should they draw the right cards.

On their turn, players can play additional cards to help them – such as supporters or items – as well as place an energy card on one of their Pokémon. Players can choose to attack an opponent’s Pokémon. Should a Pokémon’s health total fall to zero, they’ll faint and have to be replaced with a Pokémon from the player’s bench. Whenever a Pokémon faints, the opponent gets to draw one of their six prize cards. Whichever player draws their sixth prize card first or sees their opponent become unable to replace a fainted Pokémon, is declared the winner.

Pokémon TCG Classic was revealed earlier this year as a luxury set of decks and accessories with which to play the two-player game with. The product comes with a game board made with a premium fabric surface and a compartment capable of holding up to three decks, a toolbox featuring accessories such as damage counters and status markers, a set of card sleeves and deck boxes and three pre-built decks.

The pre-built decks included in the Classic set are themed around the three starters from the first generation of Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle. Each of the 60 card decks features foil cards alongside their respective starter cards, as well as a selection of new cards players can add in in order to change their strategies. The new cards include Lugia, Ho-Oh and Suicune ex cards, alongside Sun Seed, Scorching Charcoal, Drops in the oceans and a Mr Mime card that has only been available in Japan up until now.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game set will be available from November 17th.