Exclusive Pokémon TCG reveal for Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance set

Dicebreaker can exclusively reveal two new cards for the upcoming Astral Radiance set for the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

The #99 Darkrai Vstar card provides players of the trading card game with a powered-up version of the menacing dark-type Pokémon. Evolving from DarkraiV, Darkrai Vstar offers players a 270 health point creature that’s capable of performing bulky attacks with its Dark Pulse move, which does a base damage of 30, plus an extra 30 for every dark energy card placed on it.

Darkrai Vstar works in tandem with another newly revealed card, the Dark Patch item card. Whenever a player uses the Dark Patch card, they can move a discarded dark energy card from their discard pile to a benched Pokémon of their choice.

With Darkrai Vstar’s Star Abyss ability – allowing the player to, once per turn, put up to two item cards from their discard pile into their hand – a Pokémon TCG player can power up their Darkrai Vstar card with dark energy cards by combining it with Dark Patch, before unleashing a devastating Dark Pulse attack once they put Darkrai Vstar into play. Especially as there is no limit to the number of dark energy cards players can put on their Darkrai Vstar.

However, as with all Vstar cards, players will still have to be aware that a defeated Darkrai Vstar will grant their opponent two prize cards, instead of the standard one per Pokémon - thereby pushing them closer to a potential victory.

Darkrai Vstar and Dark Patch are both included in the upcoming Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance set. Inspired by Diamond and Pearl’s Dailga and Palkia, Astral Radiance is set to offer players a collection of new Pokémon cards for their potential decks. Besides the aforementioned Darkrai Vstar and Dark Patch cards, Astral Radiance will feature Origin Forme Dialga Vstar and Origin Forme Palkia Vstar cards, alongside Vstar cards for Hisuian Decidueye, Typhlosion and Samurott, all of which were recently found in the video game Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Additionally, several other Pokémon who call the Hisui region their home will be making an appearance in the Astral Radiance set, as well as a selection of trainer cards. Astral Radiance contains a new type of shiny Pokémon card called Radiant Pokémon, of which three will be included in the set. Altogether, Astral Radiance will contain three Radiant cards, eight Vstar cards, 21 V cards and 2 Vmax cards, alongside 30 trainer cards with special art and 20 standard trainer cards.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game sees two players competing against each other to be the first to either gain six prize cards, or knock out an opponent’s active Pokémon card whilst they have none on their bench. On their turn, a player can place a single energy on a Pokémon, perform an attack with an active Pokémon, play Pokémon onto their bench or play item or trainer cards from their hand. A player’s Pokémon card is knocked out if its health point total is reduced to zero.

Darkrai Vstar and Dark Patch will be released in the Astral Radiance set on May 27th, with booster packs being available for £4 each ($5).